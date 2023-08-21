PM Phillips delivers solar power systems to Karasabai homes

-reaffirms government’s commitment to bridging development divide

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to bridging all developmental divides to ensure that all Guyanese are able to access opportunities to improve their lives.

PM Phillips gave the assurance in Karasabai, Region Nine, as he delivered a number of home solar system units that will equip each household with access to reliable electricity.

“We are a government that is committed to the development of all the people in Guyana, wherever you are located. This is the time for development in Guyana. This is the time when you as the people of Guyana will benefit from all the revenue of this country,” the prime minister assured.

This initiative falls under the Solar Home Systems Project, which saw 30,000 units being acquired through a US$7.2 million line of credit agreement between the Governments of Guyana and India via the Exim Bank. Systems will be distributed to the hinterland households, as well as several Amerindian villages along the coast.

Each unit consists of a 160-watt panel, charge controller, battery, and other basic fittings.

This means that each household will be able to independently generate electricity.

Prime Minister Phillips noted that the contribution will assist in bridging the energy divide, in keeping with government’s manifesto promise, and complements a host of other projects in advancing the shift to sustainable, environmentally- friendly electricity sources.

Additionally, these projects work in tandem with the integration of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in every community, to ensure that all Guyanese are able to enjoy connectivity.

ICT is being used as a tool to drive education, job creation, and healthcare access, among other things, especially in far-flung and remote areas. This is evident in the number of ICT hubs being erected and operationalised under the ICT Access and eServices for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities project, and the delivery of ICT equipment, as well as the expansion of telemedicine in these areas, all in an effort to ensure that no community or village is left behind.

PM Phillips also urged the young people in the village to seize the opportunities being made available to them, especially within the realm of education, pointing to the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.

“Guyana’s development is not only about roads and buildings alone. It is also about people’s development. And we are committed to this. So, all the opportunities for people development, we will make them available to you,” the prime minister added. (DPI)