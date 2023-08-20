‘Sunny’ killed after altercation at Kumung Kumung Backdam

– three arrested

POLICE are investigating the murder of a man who has only been identified as ‘Sunny’; the incident occurred tween August 17 and 18, 2023, at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, in Region Seven.

Police visited the scene at about 17:30 hrs. on Friday.

According to a police press release on Saturday, the ongoing investigation revealed that Sunny was drinking with two Venezuelan women and other individuals at a shop on Thursday night at around 23:00 hrs. and requested to dance with one of the women.

Police said that the Venezuelan woman declined his advances which caused him to become annoyed, and he held on to her. She pushed him off, and an argument ensued between them.

According to witnesses, the female broke two bottles and threatened ‘Sunny’.

Persons at the shop attempted to calm the situation, but ‘Sunny’ began to behave disorderly and assaulted two of the men who tried to subdue him. The two men reportedly cuffed and beat Sunny about the body and he was later taken to his camp in an intoxicated state where he retired to bed.

According to the Police, at about 06:00 hrs. on Friday, the female Venezuelan was seen running away from Sunny’s camp; he was later discovered covered in blood, lying motionless in his hammock.

Upon arrival at the scene, Police examined the body, and one stab wound was seen to his upper left side chest, two stab wounds were below his left armpit, and one to his upper left side back. A Crime Scene Technician processed and photographed the scene.

Oriamna Naomi Silva Figuera, the 23-year-old female from Puerto Ordas, Venezuela, who allegedly had an altercation with the victim and who was seen running from his camp, was taken into custody by the Police and is now assisting with the investigation.

Police also arrested Joel Moore, called ‘Alligator’, a 23-year-old miner and Elton Booker, called ‘Ratty’, a 22-year-old miner, who are the two persons that allegedly assaulted the victim in the shop as investigation progress.