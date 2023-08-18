News Archives
President Ali reassigns six Permanent Secretaries
New Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ms. Adele Diane Tricia Cole-Clarke
appoints new persons to Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Legal Affairs Ministry
SIX Permanent Secretaries have been reshuffled, while new persons have been appointed to two ministries.|

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali appointed two new Permanent Secretaries, namely Ms. Adele Diane Tricia Cole-Clarke to the Ministry of Legal Affairs and Mr. Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang, former Head of Regional Planning in the State Planning Unit of the Ministry of Finance, to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

New Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Mr. Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang

Further, Mr. Alfred Roland King, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, has been reassigned to the Office of the Prime Minister; Ms. Shannielle Hoosein-Outar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Education, and Ms. Prema Anastasia Roopnarine, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, will now serve in the same capacity at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Additionally, Mr. Bishram Kuppen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Housing and Water; Mr. Andre Inshan Ally, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, was reassigned to the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas-Meerabux will now serve as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Labour.

