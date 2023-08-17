Constructing a brighter future

IN a society where progress is measured not only by economic growth but also by the well-being of its citizens, the government’s initiative to “house the nation” stands as a remarkable testament to the commitment of ensuring equitable opportunities, and uplifting the lives of its citizens.

The construction of core homes for low-income earners, and the availability of land and houses across all income brackets exemplify a monumental stride towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.|

Housing is not merely a roof over one’s head; it is the cornerstone upon which individual lives are built, families are nurtured, and communities flourish. Beyond the physical structure, a house represents security, stability, and dignity.

It fosters a sense of belonging and identity, providing a space where dreams are dreamed, aspirations are nurtured, and the next generation is raised. A house is more than a place to reside; it is the foundation for education, health, and economic progress.

For low-income earners, the realisation of owning a home can break the cycle of poverty, and instill a renewed sense of hope.

Evidence of the benefits of a house is the story of 45-year-old Sonia Thomas, a mother five who was among some of the most recent beneficiaries of core homes from the government.

It was reported that for this mother of five, life was not sunshine and rainbows, but she demonstrated that through perseverance, no matter how difficult the road, one should not give up, but keep working towards his/her goals.

Forced to take up residence in a deplorable unit that was riddled with holes, Thomas told this publication that she is now happy to give her grandson, kids, and even herself a proper home to live in.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed, overjoyed and happy, not just for me but for my kids,” the mother of five said.

Thomas, although unable to contain her tears, expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Housing and Water, and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

While a core home costs $4.4 million, the beneficiary will only pay $100,000, and according to the mother of five, her eldest sons were the ones who pooled together the money to ensure that she got the home.

Affordable core homes empower families to escape the rent trap, and redirect their hard-earned income towards other essential needs such as education, healthcare, and skill development. Moreover, stable housing reduces stress and anxiety, enabling individuals to focus on personal growth, and contributing positively to society.

However, the initiative does not stop at catering solely to the economically challenged. The availability of land and housing options across all income brackets promotes social cohesion and diversity, creating neighbourhoods that reflect the rich tapestry of society.

When people from varying backgrounds and income levels reside, side by side, there emerges a dynamic and inclusive environment where cultural exchange, empathy, and understanding thrive. This not only enhances community bonds, but also contributes to a vibrant economy by fostering collaboration and innovation.

The benefits of a house extend beyond the individual and family unit to encompass the broader national landscape.

Adequate housing stimulates economic activity through the construction industry, generating jobs and bolstering local economies.

Increased home ownership cultivates a sense of pride in one’s community, leading to the establishment of well-maintained neighborhoods and improved urban aesthetics. Additionally, as individuals invest in their properties, the housing sector becomes a catalyst for personal wealth accumulation, which, in turn, can drive broader economic prosperity.

Housing plays a pivotal role in sustainable urban development. By providing well-designed, energy-efficient homes, the government contributes to reducing the carbon footprint and promoting responsible resource consumption. As urbanization