Artificial island adds 44 acres of land to Guyana’s coastline

IN just under eight months, the M.V Galileo Galilei, hailed as the largest dredger to ever arrive in the Demerara River, has delivered on its mission.

According to a press release, the M.V Galileo Galilei, owned and operated by the Jan De Nul Group, NRG Holdings’ joint venture partner, was deployed last year to the project site.

The vessel’s key mission was the sand key reclamation phase of the project. During this phase, the dredger cleared the existing area and began the process of adding reclaimed material for the creation of an artificial island, where the new terminal will be situated.



During its deployment in Guyana, it helped maintain the channel, and it has added more than 44 acres of land to Guyana’s coastline.

The Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VESHI) has completed the 200-metre quay wall construction, and works are now focused on fitting fenders and bollards, excavation in front of the quay wall, pavement, electrical and lighting, buildings, and utilities.

The VESHI has also recently advertised for more local service providers, as it moves closer to the December completion date.

“The company is now receiving information for the potential engagement of between 30-90 services. The VEHSI is actively seeking local companies in its request for foundational and facility management services for its shore base in Region Three and additional services in Region Four,” the release stated.