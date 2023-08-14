Successful Commonwealth Youth Games team returns home to triumphant welcome

AMIDST a symphony of flower-strewn greetings and the rhythmic beat of drums, the contingent of young athletes who proudly represented Guyana at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago returned to a heartwarming reception on Saturday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The exceptional teenage athletes, who clinched an impressive four medals at the games, including a remarkable 4x400m mixed medley gold and a meet record, were warmly welcomed back home. Among those present to greet them were Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Godfrey Monroe, Amanda Hermonstine, acting head of Athletics Guyana (AAG), as well as proud parents, well-wishers, and the media.

During the seventh edition of the August 4-11 games, Team Guyana was represented by five track and field athletes and three swimmers. The standout performer was Tianna Springer, who garnered the most attention and accolades. In her games debut, the 15-year-old sensation secured two gold medals. She dominated the women’s 400m final and later anchored the mixed 4x400m team to victory, setting a new record in the process.

Joining Springer in the record-breaking quartet were Malachi Austin, Narissa McPherson, and Javon Roberts. Austin and McPherson also achieved personal triumphs in the men’s and women’s 400m events, securing silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Minister Ramson began with a hearty “Welcome Home!” and proceeded to express his pride in the team’s accomplishments. In his featured address, Ramson emphasised, “Your achievements are well-deserved, and you have not only made us proud, but you have also made our nation proud.”

He further conveyed that, “Your accomplishments transcend individual success, showcasing the excellence of our nation. Whether in victory or defeat, when you bear the flag of Guyana, we all share in the pride. Collectively, we can declare that we are among the best.”

Ramson concluded by affirming the government’s commitment to invest in the success of its citizens. He also expressed the honour and privilege of welcoming back accomplished athletes after their successful international endeavors.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, highlighted the upward trajectory of the young athletes’ performances. He singled out Springer for her impressive feat of winning three international gold medals within six months. Springer triumphed in her 400m races at the CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas, the South American U-20 Championship in Colombia, and the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ninvalle remarked, “This serves as a testament to the power of effective planning and its execution. The Ministry (of Sport), the National Sports Commission, and by extension, the Government (of Guyana), stand ready to support you in realising and implementing your plans, thereby continuing to bring honor to our nation.”

The welcome ceremony also featured brief congratulatory speeches by Monroe and Hermonstine. Additionally, there was a spirited steel pan performance, a tribute to the success in Trinidad and Tobago, and a captivating dance performance by the Riverside Angels.