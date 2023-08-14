PM Phillips launches PM T20 Cup S/ball League at MYO

Female winner’s prize increased to $300,000

By Sean Devers

Yesterday at the MYO ground on Woolford Avenue, Prime Minister (Ret’d) Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips officially launched the seventh edition of the Prime Minister T20 Cup Softball League.

Organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL) in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, this tournament; the Brain-child of Mahendra ‘Anil’ Hardyal proprietor of Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, has been supported by 41 sponsors with over $2 Million up for grabs.

Set to be contested at seven venues, Guyana’s premier Softball tournament is scheduled to be played from Friday September 29 to Sunday October 1 with four categories.

The categories are; Male All Stars (players of any age), Masters (over 40), Legends (over 50) and female All Stars (players of any age) and Regal are the defending Champions of the Masters and Legends while Ariel Knight Riders won in the last Male All Stars and 4R Lions will defend their title in Female All Stars segment.

The inaugural competition was held in 2017 with two categories (Open & Masters) while a female division was introduced last year with four teams participating.

It was disclosed that for the first time a registration fee of $60,000 will be charged with teams being refunded $20,000 once they play a match.

Registration forms will be available at Regal Stationery & Computer Centre at 64 Seaforth Street in Campbellville

Prime Minister Phillips informed that he only arrived from overseas yesterday and was happy to be present at the launching.

“Last year I pledged an increase in prize money and when I looked at prize money for the winners… $600,000 for the Males and only $50,000 for the females, I thought that was too much of disparity and so I am increasing it from $50, 000 to $200,000.

I will check our budget to see if we can possibly increase the prize money for the Masters” promised the Prime Minister Phillips

“This is a truly Guyanese sports and I am sure everyone here played softball cricket so I am very pleased to a part of the Prime Minister’s Cup.

When this tournament started Moses Nagamootoo was the Prime Minister and I expect whoever is the Prime Minister of the day they would be happy to endorse this tournament” said the Prime Minster, who said that he was told that there would be a charity game and infored he would be practicing for that game.

He encouraged more teams to register and said that he would try to see if could get teams from police and GDF to participate.

“I am sure that with increase in prize money we could see more female teams want to be a part of this year’s Prime Minister T20 Cup” said the left-handed Prime Minster who is big cricket fan.

After the Prime Minister’s comments, the owner of the ARD (a YouTube channel that takes viewers on virtual tours of Guyana under his tag line ‘it can’t get better than this) added $100, 000 to female winner who will now collect $300,000.

He also increased the Prize money for the Legend’s winner from $600,000 to $1milion. Regal has won every Legend catorgety in history of this exciting tournament.

The tournament has so far has attracted 23 teams in the various categories while there are prizes for player of the series in each division.

President of the (GSCL) Ian John informed that this competition is usually played in November.

“The overseas teams (3 from NY & 3 from Canada) asked that the tournament be played just after Cricket Carnival (which includes the CPL matches in Guyana) is concluded since they wanted to be in Guyana during that period.

The final is unusually held at the Providence Stadium but due to preparations for the CPL, the final will be played under lights at DCC.

All of the games will be played with Trophy Stall branded ball and team will be provided with the Blue Water branded water while they have to provide their own meals” explained John.

Public Relations Manager John Ramsingh said the PM’s T20 Softball Cup has grown and is now an International tournament since 2017 when the prize money was $200,000.

Matches are fixed for DCC, MYO, GYO, Police Sports Club, Queen’s College, Lusignan Sports Club and the GDF grounds.

According to Ramsingh, Softball cricket is the people’s game and Guyana’s gift to the World and was high in praise for the contribution of Chairman of the tournament Hardyal who was the one responsible for getting overseas sponsors.

“For the first time live steaming of the finals day will be done by FL Sport by International commentators and can be followed on the GSCL’s Facebook page, FL Facebook page, FL You Tube Channel and www.flsport.gy

Sponsors Dr Tom Yesudas (CEO Rajiv Ghandi University) and Nateram Rampersaud also told the gathering they were pleased to be a part this tournament and promised continued support.

Phoolkumari Coopsammy performed the duties of MC.