Suspect in custody for murder of Haslington man
Suspect

THE suspect in the murder of Eric Fraser, called ’50 Cent’, a 42-year-old construction worker of Haslington, East Coast Demerara, turned himself in at the Brickdam Police Station on Saturday.
Police Headquarters identified the suspect as Terrence Sam, a 51-year-old security guard of Haslington. Sam was escorted to the Cove and John Police Station, where he underwent a video interview and admitted to the act under caution, the Police release noted.

The alleged murder occurred on Thursday last at around 19:35 hours at Haslington North.
It was reported that Fraser was at a barbershop in the area with his friends when he got into an argument with another man who Police said used an “unknown weapon” to stab him to his groin.
Fraser then ran about 200 feet and collapsed.

The Police release on Saturday noted that it was an old grievance that the men were arguing over which led to the suspect stabbing Fraser.

Staff Reporter

