Stage set for 15th Guyana Cup running

Millions at stake, mega concert to follow

The stage is set for the fifth running of the historic Guyana Cup Horse race meet set for the Rising Sun Turf club from 11:00hrs today.

Confirmation from the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing committee on Saturday indicated that the venue is set and ready to host what is expected to be one of the largest horse-racing events locally.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, the posts for the feature Guyana Cup race, along with the co-feature events were drawn.

For the Associated Construction Derby Stakes, a 1600M (6 Furlong) event with a purse of 5.8 million dollars. Haley, owned and trained by Stuart Gonsalves will start in post one with Renaissance Man and Red Ruby, both of the Jagdeo Racing Stable in posts two and three respectively.

El Dorado Queen (Colwyn Adams) drew post four with Rachel (Bronson Cheefoon) in post five; Firecracker (J Narace and Jumbo Jet Racing Stable) in post six, alongside Scandal (Jumbo Jet Racing Stable) in post seven.

For the Junior Sammy Sprint Classic, a 1,100m (5 ½ Furlongs) for a purse of 2.9 million dollars. You Can’t Handle This (Ryan Pereira) drew post one alongside Hecho Con Amor (Slingerz Racing Stable) in post two; Glories Business (Big G) in post three and Converter (Slingerz Racing Stable) in post four.

Post five has Early Bird (Jumbo Jet Racing Stable) with Nice Company (Mahaicony Racing Stable); Creemore (Simply Royal Racing Stable) and Spankhurst (R Persaud and Jumbo Jet Racing Stable).

The Banks DIH Guyana Cup, over 1600m (6 Furlongs) for a purse of 9.6 million dollars will see El Tarzan (Slingers Racing Stable) starting in post one with Jessica’s Pride (Night Eyes Racing Stable) alongside in post two.

Post three will have defending Guyana Cup Champion, Alado (Master Z racing Stable) alongside post four’s Our Stuie (Jagdeo Racing Stable) with Queen Domina (Slingerz Racing Stable) in post five.

The sixth post will be occupied by Wild Texas Tom (Jagdeo Racing Stable) with John Bull (Slingerz Racing Stable) in post seven, Easy Time (Master Z Racing Stable) in post 8, Bossalina (Deleep Esreepersaud) in post nine and Everesting (Master Z Racing Stable) in post 10.

The 10-card race is expected to begin at 11:30 hrs at the Rising Sun Turf Club on August 13, 2023.