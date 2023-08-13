Prime Minister’s T20 softball tournament to be launched today

…23 teams set to participate in seventh edition

THE seventh edition of the Pime Minister’s T20 softball tournament, set to bowl off on September 29, will be launched today at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO), starting at 11.00 am with Prime Minister Mark Phillips slated to be in attendance.

The tournament, which is normally held in October/November since its inception has been brought forward this year for those who are desirous of attending the final leg of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and participate in the competition, organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. The final leg of the CPL is set to take place during the latter half of September.

At last year’s launching of the tournament, Prime Minister Mark Phillips praised the strides made by the GSCL ahead of the sixth edition, citing the competition as one he hopes will continue to grow from strength to strength with every coming year.

According to a release from the GSCL, 23 teams, including four women’s teams are down to battle for prize money totalling over two million dollars while there will be several incentive prizes up for grabs.

The Open All Stars comprise Regal All Stars, Speedboat All Stars, Name Brand All Stars, Blue Steel (President’s Guard) and Premier Insurance (Guyana) All Stars; Masters Over-40 – Hawaiian Sensation (Canada), Regal Masters, Fisherman Masters, Success Masters, NYSCL Masters (New York) and Ariel Masters; Over-50 Legends – Regal Legends, Toronto Blizzards (Canada), Pegasus Storm (Canada), NYSCL Legends, Parika Defenders, Trophy Stall Legends, Vapes Guyana and Rockaway Legends (New York). The women’s teams vying for contention are 4 R Lioness, Trophy Stall Angels, Arrowhead Strikers – Parika and Rising Stars – Linden.

The winners in the Open All Stars, Masters Over-40 and Over-50 Legends will cart off a hefty prize of $600,000 each while the runners-up will receive $50,000. The women’s category will see the winners taking home $50,000 and the runners-up $25,000. Players of the final in all four categories will be recipient of trophies while the player of the series in the Open category will collect a three-piece suite and the Masters and Legends categories – one flat screen television. The player of the series in the women’s division will get a blender.

The tournament sponsors include Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Danny Persaud (YouTuber), Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Trophy Stall, Pro Signs, I&S Trading, Tourism Guyana, Reliance Services, Parsram Discount Store, Andy & Amrit Furniture Store, P & P Insurance, Premier Insurance Guyana, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Chung’s Global Enterprise, Crown Mining Enterprise, Freelancer Advertising Agency, Krsna & Balram Printery, Sunshine Snacks, ANSA McAl Trading and Beverage Country Guyana.

Unlike the last two years when all the finals were played at the Guyana National Stadium, this year’s final will be contested at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown, culminating under lights. Other venues slated to be used include MYO, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO), Police Sports Club, Queen’s College, Lusignan Sports Club and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). (Frederick Halley)