LILLY Singh’s Prem For Rocky Aur Rani (Note: ‘Not An Ad’). Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh React

New Delhi: YouTuber Lilly Singh’s post for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is definitely worth a read. Lilly Singh summed up her relationship with Bollywood films, what she thought of the film and more. She also clarified in her post that it is not an advertisement and that she is “not being paid to post this or talk about the movie.” Also, Lilly’s post got a whole lot of love from both Rocky and Rani as well as the creator of their prem kahaani – Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt commented on the post, “Lilly, thank you so much! You and your love really hit the spot pink. You go Rani.” Ranveer Singh commented, “Thank you Lilly! With all our heart. This is so lovely.” Karan Johar added, “This means so much to me and all of us! Thank you for your generosity…Truly humbled.”

Lilly Singh began the post with these words, “Last night, after about 15 years, I watched a Bollywood movie in the theatre: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It’s no secret I love Bollywood. In fact for a period of my childhood, I exclusively watched Hindi and Punjabi cinema (so much so that I often don’t know a staple North American movie my friends are referencing). But as an adult, my relationship with Bollywood has been bittersweet. Because I love the drama, music, dancing, theatrics and feeling of nostalgia.”

Lilly stated in her post that one of her favourite factors about the film is that it reverses gender roles, questions patriarchal norms, among other things. “But I’m also a fierce advocate for women and it’s not lost on me how extremely sexist and patriarchal a lot of it can be (especially some of my classic favs). I’ve accepted that two things can be true at once: 1) Bollywood can be really meaningful to me and 2) I can also be frustrated with it sometimes. However, yesterday while watching Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, I couldn’t help feel some major resolve. It beautifully addresses so many important issues including sexism, body positivity, gender norms and homophobia in a way I’ve never seen before, while being entertaining as hell,” an excerpt from Lilly’s post read.

Lilly Singh clarified that she wasn’t paid to review the film and that she genuinely loved it. She added, “This isn’t an ad. I’m not being paid to post this or talk about the movie. I just believe in supporting the things you want to see more of. And I definitely want to see more female characters like Rani who stand up for themselves and take no disrespect. And I think it’s so important to see male characters like Rocky who are willing to break gender norms and demonstrate a willingness to change their minds/attitudes.”

“Progress isn’t perfect,” wrote Lilly, citing the example of the song Tum Kya Mile from the film, in which Alia Bhatt had to shoot in the snow dressed in what else but chiffon sarees. “I can admit that as a young girl, I grew up daydreaming about my wedding. Why? Because it was the goal, ambition or destination of every female character in Hindi movies. I’m so happy that young girls today have more examples of what women can achieve, so their daydreams can be about themselves and their goals, not just about a union to someone else. Progress isn’t perfect. After all, poor Rani still had to rock a saree in the snow (a part of the glass ceiling that just won’t break ). But this film was a major win for me and I cannot recommend it enough,” Lilly Singh wrote in her caption.

Also, the YouTuber mentioned that her outfit was inspired by Ranveer Singh’s onscreen character Rocky Randhawa. “Chose this picture because I feel like Rocky would wear it. Congrats Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Thank you for this gem.”

The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, released in theatres on July 28.

