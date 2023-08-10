GPHC’s pathology department transforms patient experience with speedy diagnoses

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) announced a significant advancement in its Pathology Department with the recent acquisition of a state-of-the-art microtome machine and an advanced auto tissue processor.

These two innovative technologies have allowed the department to revolutionise sample processing, reducing the turnaround time from over 30 days to an impressive seven days.

According to the GPHC, these two cutting-edge additions represent a remarkable leap in the efficiency and accuracy of sample processing, enabling the hospital’s esteemed team of Pathologists to provide rapid and precise diagnoses.

“The quicker turnaround time translates to expedited diagnosis, patient care and ultimately enhances our ability to serve the community with the highest standard of medical excellence,” the GPHC noted in a press statement.

Moreover, as part of GPHC’s commitment to continuous improvement, the Pathology Department has made substantial strides in personnel and organisational development. More recently, a new Laboratory Manager and an additional Pathologist have been appointed, further strengthening the department’s expertise and capacity to handle a higher volume of cases effectively.

In tandem with the personnel expansion, the department underwent a complete restructuring, streamlining workflows and optimising resource allocation. The implementation of training programmes conducted in collaboration with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards has ensured that the staff is equipped with the latest best practices and knowledge in the field.

Robbie Rambarran, CEO at GPHC, expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing efforts to expand the department’s scope and improve overall efficiency.

“Our commitment to advancing patient care is unwavering. We are continuously exploring avenues for further engagement and advancements in technology to achieve greater efficiency and expand our services,” he stated.

The GPHC said its Pathology Department looks forward to continually collaborating with esteemed partners and stakeholders to push the boundaries of medical expertise, ensuring our patients receive the best possible care.