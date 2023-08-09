Guyanese Academic shines: Dr. Alicia Elias appointed to UWI Faculty of Law Deanship

IN an era where Guyanese talents continue to make their mark on the academic stage, Dr Alicia Elias stands as a testament to determination, faith, and unwavering perseverance.

Her recent appointment as the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine Campus in Trinidad, has brought her accomplishments into the spotlight, showcasing her journey from the roots of the University of Guyana to an esteemed leadership position.

Born in the picturesque town of Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara, Alicia Elias has been a trailblazer in the realm of law and education. Having built her foundations at the University of Guyana, she embarked on a remarkable journey that eventually led her to her current role at UWI St Augustine.

In an exclusive conversation with the Guyana Chronicle, Elias candidly shared the challenges and triumphs that have defined her journey.

“My faith in God and unwavering perseverance have been my guiding lights,” Elias noted as she reflected on the hurdles she had to surmount. Battling through health challenges and even the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Elias remained steadfast in her pursuit of academic excellence.

Recalling a period of medical leave she had to take during her Ph.D. programme due to health concerns, she highlighted the importance of staying committed to one’s goals even in the face of adversity.

“I never gave up,” Elias emphasised, a testament to her resolute spirit. Drawing strength from her late parents’ belief that “Education is the key to success,” Elias kept her eyes on her aspirations. She vividly remembers her father’s proud moniker for her during her days at Queen’s College – “Doctor Elias.”

Her academic journey, though marked by its own timeline, was shaped by her unwavering focus and the support of her family. Elias graduated from the University of Guyana before pursuing further studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School and later delving into a master’s programme in the United States. Despite facing various delays, including the caregiving responsibilities she took on for her ailing mother, Elias continued to forge ahead with determination.

Elias’ impactful journey took a pivotal turn when she played a key role in developing the Oil and Gas Programme in law during her time in Trinidad. Her exposure to government entities, programme facilitators, and Ministry of Energy officials allowed her to bridge theoretical knowledge with real-world expertise.

“Experience is paramount,” Elias asserted, highlighting the value of hands-on engagement in shaping meaningful research and study outcomes.

For Elias, the path she chose was not about competition but about personal growth and contribution.

Her journey exemplifies that success is not solely about the destination but the resilience, passion, and tenacity that one exhibits along the way. As she takes on her new role as Dean, Alicia Elias stands as an inspiring figure, a beacon of hope for those navigating their own academic aspirations, and a living embodiment of the limitless potential of Guyanese talent on the global stage.