Wise and Forward-Thinking

THOSE persons who are still living and who were alive under the People’s National Congress’s (PNC) control before 1992 can speak to the modernisation that took place during the 23-year rule of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), which transformed Guyana.

The number of projects and their beneficial effects on Guyanese lives cannot be listed in this space.

The National Stadium, the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the University of Guyana Tain Campus, several hospitals, schools, critical road networks, and uncountable initiatives to better the welfare of all Guyanese, are projects that may be seen with only a casual glance.|

Additionally, the development of the private sector and the installation of multiple facilities, including banks across the nation, have improved transactional convenience. The housing initiative and development boom during the PPP/C government are significant and exceptional.

To enable common people to own homes, enabling conditions had to be created, including those through financial institutions. This went beyond simply providing a piece of land.

The freedom and independence that come with home ownership as a result are unfathomable. In turn, prospects for furthering the growth of people and families were made possible by the acquisition of collateral.

For many Guyanese who might not have been able to own their homes otherwise, that event alone profoundly altered their lives. It was the fulfilment of many, if not all, of those people’s hopes.

The improvement of Guyanese lives through social or infrastructural interventions was the top priority for the 23-year PPP/C administration’s tenure, from 1992 to 2015.

And it remains the case as the Dr Irfaan Ali-led administration continues its stellar work which started in 2020, after they overcame the painstaking and nerve-wracking protracted 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Guyana was a deeply indebted, impoverished nation in 1992, but has since seen years of uninterrupted economic progress and is now regarded as a developing nation.

Guyana was hailed as the Caribbean’s shining beacon during those 23 years.

Those accomplishments weren’t a coincidence; rather, they were the result of wise and forward-thinking leadership that was committed to making life better for all Guyanese.|

The PPP/C government has set the foundation for many Guyanese to have a way out of poverty by fostering the conditions that enable common Guyanese to possess not only homes, but also cars, machines, and other items essential for growth and development.|

Thousands of lives have improved as a result. Sadly, this direction was altered, and development was stalled from 2015 to 2020 under the APNU+AFC administration.

Against the backdrop of what happened in 1992 and then in 2020, it appears as though history had repeated itself; rebuilding was essential on both occasions in the wake of economic destruction and mismanagement by the APNU+AFC and its preceding expressions.

The PPP/C government has been swiftly advancing the nation on a trajectory of prosperity for the past three years, putting it on the verge of additional revolutionary growth that will eventually lead to the realisation of its potential.|

Many more Guyanese aspirations are also becoming reality. Several people have received house lots over the past three years.

When compared to the APNU+AFC government’s whole five-year term, the number allocated within this period is astounding. It’s significant because the dispersion spans populations of all ethnicities and is not restricted to a single location.

On another front, thousands of Guyanese are obtaining online scholarships with the explicit goal of developing human potential for both personal progress and to fulfil the expanding expectations of the country in this transformative phase.

The ability to improve lives has been demonstrated to be a distinguishing characteristic of the PPP/C government, in sharp contrast to the APNU+AFC, and is essential to the progress of Guyana.