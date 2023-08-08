Students’ mental health awareness, support celebrated

IN a significant move to address mental health concerns among students, the Ministry of Education and the International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), 18 students participated in a students’ mental health video competition

In February 2023, the Ministry of Education and IDRF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on several targetted initiatives to support addressing mental health treatment, awareness, and evaluations among students in Guyana.

According to a press release, the IDRF did this with funding support from the Government of Canada under the Safeguarding the Human Dignity Rights of Populations At-Risk for Ill-Mental Health (SPAR) Project.

Since the signing of the MoU, the IDRF has undertaken Mental School Audits in 15 public schools and three private schools in Guyana and has kickstarted several awareness and advocacy initiatives, including a Students’ Mental Health Video Competition.

At the award ceremony for the Students’ Mental Health Video Competition, acting Chief Schools’ Welfare Officer Vickram Mohabir reiterated the ministry’s commitment to strengthening the availability of Mental Health programmes and support services to students across Guyana.

These initiatives are aimed at driving greater support for children facing Mental Health Challenges in Guyana.

IDRF’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahmood Qasim in his remarks commended the students’ efforts and charged them to continue to influence positive changes.

Eighteen students entered the competition, and the top three prizes were awarded to Ganesh Ghansham of Zeeburg Secondary; Kimberely Angela Sparman of Christ Church Secondary and Akaida Simpson of Hope Secondary School.