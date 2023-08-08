News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Students’ mental health awareness, support celebrated
The top three awardees of the Mental Health Video Competition
The top three awardees of the Mental Health Video Competition

IN a significant move to address mental health concerns among students, the Ministry of Education and the International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), 18 students participated in a students’ mental health video competition

In February 2023, the Ministry of Education and IDRF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on several targetted initiatives to support addressing mental health treatment, awareness, and evaluations among students in Guyana.

The top three awardees of the Mental Health Video Competition

According to a press release, the IDRF did this with funding support from the Government of Canada under the Safeguarding the Human Dignity Rights of Populations At-Risk for Ill-Mental Health (SPAR) Project.

Since the signing of the MoU, the IDRF has undertaken Mental School Audits in 15 public schools and three private schools in Guyana and has kickstarted several awareness and advocacy initiatives, including a Students’ Mental Health Video Competition.

At the award ceremony for the Students’ Mental Health Video Competition, acting Chief Schools’ Welfare Officer Vickram Mohabir reiterated the ministry’s commitment to strengthening the availability of Mental Health programmes and support services to students across Guyana.

The top three awardees of the Mental Health Video Competition

These initiatives are aimed at driving greater support for children facing Mental Health Challenges in Guyana.

IDRF’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahmood Qasim in his remarks commended the students’ efforts and charged them to continue to influence positive changes.

Eighteen students entered the competition, and the top three prizes were awarded to Ganesh Ghansham of Zeeburg Secondary; Kimberely Angela Sparman of Christ Church Secondary and Akaida Simpson of Hope Secondary School.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.