National Accreditation Council mourns the passing of Dr. Sam

Dear Editor,

PLEASE publish this letter on behalf of the National Accreditation Council (NAC) on the passing of its council member, Dr. Olato Sam.

The NAC was shocked at the news of the sudden and tragic passing of Dr. Sam on Friday August 4, 2023. To his family and relatives, the Council offers its sincerest condolences.

Dr. Sam was an outstanding member of the Council who provided critical reviews of proposals that were laid before the Council.

At the time of his passing, he was seeking funding for the strengthening of institutional capacity to aggressively pursue the implementation of NAC five-year strategic plan.

His contribution to the Council’s business through his wisdom and known intellect and experience as an outstanding educationist and administrator will be sadly missed.

Yours sincerely

National Accreditation Council