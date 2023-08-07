Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital enhances testing capabilities

–laboratory receives dual accreditation from GNBS and ‘A2LA’

THE Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital Laboratory has announced the extension of its testing capabilities to include histopathology tests, special stains, and immunohistochemistry tests.

“This significant enhancement to our laboratory services has been officially accredited by both the Guyana National Bureau of Standards and the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA),” the hospital said in a press release.

Histopathology, special stains, and immunohistochemistry tests play a crucial role in diagnosing various diseases and conditions, enabling medical professionals to provide more accurate and comprehensive patient care.

With this expansion of services, the Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital Laboratory reaffirmed its commitment to delivering the highest quality diagnostic solutions to its patients and healthcare partners.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards has granted accreditation to the laboratory’s extended scope of testing under the GYS 170: 2021 standard.

This recognition underscores the hospital’s compliance with the national guidelines and its dedication to maintaining the highest industry standards within the country.

“Furthermore, we are proud to announce that our laboratory has also received accreditation from the prestigious American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) under the ISO 15189:2012 standard. The A2LA accreditation serves as a testament to our laboratory’s exceptional technical competence and proficiency in delivering accurate and reliable diagnostic results.

“We are delighted to extend our range of services to include Histopathology, special stains, and Immunohistochemistry tests. This expansion represents a significant milestone for Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Laboratory as we continue to pursue excellence in healthcare diagnostics,” said Dr. Madhu Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital.

The accreditation from both the Guyana National Bureau of Standards and A2LA reinforces the hospital’s commitment to adhering to stringent quality control measures, continuous improvement, and the highest levels of patient safety.

“Our team of highly skilled and experienced pathologists and medical technologists remains dedicated to upholding these standards and providing accurate and timely results,” the hospital said.

Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Laboratory has been serving the community for several years, and this expansion of services reflects the ongoing efforts to meet the evolving healthcare needs of patients.