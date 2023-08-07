Better, regulated real estate industry to be created

–realtors welcome enactment of landmark Real Estate Agents, Brokers Bill 2023

THE Realtor Association of Guyana & Guyana Association of Real Estate Professionals expressed its profound gratitude to the Government of Guyana, particularly Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, S.C., for the successful tabling and passage of the Real Estate Agents and Brokers Bill 2023 in the National Assembly.

According to a press release, this monumental legislation signifies a remarkable stride towards the professionalisation and regulation of the real estate industry within the country.

The collaborative efforts between the Realtor Association of Guyana (RAOG) and the Guyana Association of Real Estate Professionals (GAREP), in partnership with the Government of Guyana, have culminated in the development of this significant bill.

“Through a series of constructive dialogues and consultations with the Attorney General, each provision of the bill was crafted to encapsulate the perspectives of both associations, consumers and the government, exemplifying a true consensus-driven endeavour,” the realtors said.

The enactment of this bill marks the initiation of an era of self-regulation, empowering the real estate industry to take the lead in instituting a comprehensive regulatory framework.

“Industry stakeholders will actively participate in shaping qualifications, a code of ethics, and other vital aspects concerning the overall administration of the law. Rooted in accountability, transparency, and professionalism, this legislation is poised to elevate Guyana’s real estate landscape, enhancing its appeal to international entities while fostering trust and confidence among existing stakeholders,” the organisations said.

A key highlight of the legislation is its emphasis on maintaining consistency and ethical standards throughout the industry.

This encompasses equitable remuneration rates, the establishment of a comprehensive code of conduct, and the delineation of binding terms and conditions governing real estate agents’ transactions.

Notably, the bill also introduces explicit guidelines to ensure the secure handling of clients’ funds once received by real estate agents, a provision designed to safeguard the interests of all parties involved.

“In this joint statement from both associations, we express our fervent optimism and wholeheartedly welcome the passage of this bill. Its potential to revolutionise the Guyana real estate sector is undeniable,” the real estate bodies said, adding: “We eagerly anticipate implementing its provisions to catalyse positive transformation and drive unparalleled growth and success within the industry.”