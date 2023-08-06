The government should derecognise the OGGN

Dear Editor,

Readers would recall that in my recent writings, I challenged the OGGN to verify that it is a legitimately registered organisation, as it claimed to be under the United States tax laws―that is, a 501 (c) (3) organisation, and whether the OGGN is in compliance with the provisions thereof.

To that end, I argued that the OGGN is likely to be in violation of the 501 (c) (3) provisions because pursuant to the 501 (c) (3) requirements, it ought to disclose and/or publish its financial statements, its income tax returns and its bylaws.

None of this information is published on the OGGN website, hence, it is safe to conclude that the OGGN has violated not only the thrust but its legal obligations as a 501 (c) (3) organisation.

Moreover, it should be noted that 501 (c) (3) organisations are subject to stringent rules and regulations pursuant to the U.S tax laws enforced by the IRS.

Particularly, such organisations are prohibited from engaging in political work. Yet, the OGGN engages in a covert political advocacy agenda and excessive advocacy work. These violations can be summarized as follows:

a) OGGN is involved in a covert political campaign in Guyana

b) OGGN is engaged in excessive lobbying activities

c) OGGN refused to disclose or provide a copy of Form 990

d) OGGN failed to report employment, income, or excise tax liability, and/or disclose this information to the public

e) I would argue that the OGGN is engaged in deceptive fundraising practices (given the lack of transparency surrounding its financials)

Despite all of the foregoing unquestionable violations by the OGGN, it has the audacity to make demands of the government continually, and hypocritically in its latest letter to the media dated August 5, 2023.

Unless the OGGN can subject itself to its legal obligations of transparency and accountability, it has no modicum of authority to make any demands of the government in the manner it operates.

Finally, I would also like to urge the government to derecognize the OGGN if it has previously considered it to be a legitimate and genuine stakeholder group. Evidently, the OGGN cannot be considered as such.

Yours respectfully,

Joel Bhagwandin