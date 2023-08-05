Guyanese students excel in Cuba

–graduate with top honours in physical therapy and rehabilitation, medical radiography

Cuban-trained Guyanese student and national powerlifter, Demetri Chan, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation from the University of Medical Sciences of Cienfuegos, achieving a 4.7 GPA – along with Certifications deeming him the most well-rounded student, having excelled in both academia and athletics during his time in Cuba.

Prior to his training in Cuba, Mr. Chan was a student of the West Demerara Secondary School and later, Queen’s College, where he learned to appreciate the duality of academic work and sport, having been a Scholar-Athlete who represented Guyana internationally at the Pan-American Powerlifting Championships securing Bronze and Silver Medals.

Earlier this year Mr. Chan competed in the Annual Cuban Classic Powerlifting Championships, securing 1st in the 74 Kg division and etching his name into Cuban sport history as the first Guyanese to ever achieve a podium finish at this competition.

Graduating at the top of his class, Mr. Chan expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana and the Embassy of Guyana in Cuba that continues to work tirelessly with students to facilitate their needs and achieve the feelings of a home away from home in Cuba.

Mr. Chan also thanked his family and his Team, Hybrid Elites, for their support throughout the years he spent in the Province of Cienfuegos, and the powerlifting fraternity in Guyana (GAPLF) for their continued efforts to promote his talents locally and internationally.

The second Cuban-trained graduate, Ms. Phoolmattie Mangra, hails from the Essequibo Coast. She has completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Imaging and Medical Radiography at the University of Medical Sciences of the Province of Granma, graduating with Distinction (Titulo de Oro) with a 4.98 GPA.

Ms. Mangra is one of the four foreign students who has been recognised by Dr. Marcelino Guerra Rosabel, Delegate of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples in Granma (ICAP), for her participation and unconditional support of the activities held by ICAP.

Before arriving in Cuba in 2017, Ms. Mangra completed an Associate Degree in Chemistry at the University of Guyana.

Like Mr. Demetri Chan, Ms. Mangra has expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana for the scholarship to study in Cuba, the Guyana Embassy in Cuba for its support while she was studying in Granma, and the Government of Cuba for the opportunity to train as a Health professional.