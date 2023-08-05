GTT supports Mocha Village Day with high-speed internet, job opportunities, sponsorship

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) has announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Mocha Village Day, scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023, from 11:00 hours to 18:00 hours, at First Street, Mocha.

According to a press release from the company, with a strong commitment to strengthening communities, GTT has been at the forefront of initiatives that enhance the lives of Guyanese.

The recent rollout of GTT’s high-speed fibre internet solution in Mocha has been instrumental in bridging the digital divide and elevating the connectivity experience for individuals in the village.

“As part of its ongoing pledge to support local communities, GTT is proud to be a major sponsor of the Mocha Village Day. The event promises a day of celebration, connection, and opportunity for all attendees. The presence of GTT underscores its dedication to the growth and prosperity of Mocha,” the company said.

GTT added: “During the Mocha Village Day, GTT will offer valuable opportunities for community members. The company will conduct on-the-spot interviews for various open job listings, providing a chance for individuals to secure meaningful employment.”

“GTT is thrilled to extend an exclusive promotion to residents interested in subscribing to the high-speed fibre internet service. For those signing up during the event, GTT will provide a 10 per cent discount on their first bill, in addition to free installation,” the company said.

This exceptional offer amounts to a substantial saving of $20,000, further demonstrating GTT’s commitment to making advanced technology accessible to all.

To encourage digital connectivity among the youth, GTT will also award six smartphones to the top six pupils of Mocha Village who recently completed the National Grade Six Assessment.

This initiative aims to empower young minds with the tools they need for educational and personal growth, contributing to a brighter future for the community.

In the spirit of fostering communication and connection, GTT will distribute free SIM cards during the event, enabling attendees to stay in touch with loved ones and access vital communication services.

“We are delighted to stand alongside the vibrant community of Mocha as we support the Mocha Village Day.

“Our investment in high-speed fibre internet has already transformed lives, and we are excited to extend our support further through job opportunities, and unbeatable internet offers. GTT is dedicated to ensuring that Mocha continues to thrive in the digital age,” Product Marketing Manager at GTT, Kester Abrams, said.

The company encourages all residents of Mocha and neighbouring areas to attend the Mocha Village Day and take advantage of the exciting opportunities and offerings available throughout the day.