‘Stonebwoy’: connecting continents through musical harmonies

THE name ‘Stonebwoy’ doesn’t ring a bell for most Guyanese, but it should, and it’s just a matter of time before it does.

Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name “Stonebwoy” hails from Ghana, Africa, a country that is not only similar to Guyana in name but also in culture.

‘Stonebwoy’ who is known for his unique harmonies of afro-beats and West Indian style reggae music, on Tuesday, preformed at Guyana’s National Park, where the African Cultural & Development Association (ACDA) held its 30th Emancipation Festival and Guyanese at large commemorated the 185th anniversary of Emancipation.

Speaking with the Buzz exclusively, prior to his performance, the Ghanaian national said he was on a mission to represent Africans globally through music.

“All I want to do as a child was represent black people because I was fortunate enough to be born in Africa. So much so I have read history about Kwame Nkruma, Colonel Gaddafi, Haile Selassie, Julius Nyerere, millions of heroes and heroines. You find out that history is a very important part of us, and a part that not even Africa doesn’t teach anymore in the classrooms,” the musician told the Buzz.

Although it was his first time in Guyana, he said that being among Guyanese, all dressed up in their traditional African garb, was not a far cry from the people of his home land.

In fact, he said, there were several cultural and traditional similarities between the two nations.

“The things that bind us are more than the things that divide us. When you go around the Caribbean countries you find out that we have a lot in common.”

‘Stonebowy’ has had several collaboration with Caribbean artistes, particularly in the reggae genre.

One of his most popular musical fusions is with the award winning Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage which also performed at the Emancipation festival.

Speaking further on the collaborations between the two genres, Stonebwoy explained that knowing the history of his people was a significant factor to his music.

Most of his music collaboration are with Caribbean artists, and, according to him, that was done not to make himself more relevant, but to connect the people of countries like Guyana with Africa.

He has also collaborated with other Afro-beats artiste like Davido and Burna Boy.

Despite his fame and being one of the biggest musicians in Africa right now, Stonebwoy said he always takes pride in his country: “I am proud to be one of the young ones who is not swaying off of to follow the flashiness. I’m trying to link the roots [with] the flashy, and make [them] know it’s also fresh and from Africa.”

Stonebwoy is also an actor and has been featured in several movies.

One of his most recent releases is described as the centerfold of African and West Indian harmonies.

He sings in Jamaican Patois (Patwa or Patwah), and is considered a “multifaceted artiste” due to the various musical styles he possesses. In 2015, he received many awards and nominations ranging from “Artiste of the Year” to “Album of the Year”. His sophomore album, Necessary Evil, was the recipient of three Ghana Music Awards from six nominations.

He is also known for his philanthropy, having established several foundations.