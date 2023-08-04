CJIA facilitates over 405,000 passengers so far for 2023

processes over 1.3M kg of cargo

THE Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has processed 50,000 more passengers so far for this year compared to the corresponding period last year.

The 405,000 passengers processed in 2023 reflects a 14 per cent increase, juxtaposed to what was recorded in 2022, the airport highlighted in a press release on Thursday.

The increase in passenger numbers is due to the increased airlift by the existing carriers, and the entrance of British Airways to the Guyana market in March.

Passenger movements are projected to rise further when the Sky Cana Airline commences flight operations to Houston, Texas and Canada.

On the other hand, an additional 1,330,000 kilograms of cargo were processed in 2023 compared to 2022. Cargo exports have increased by 450,000 kilograms or 54 per cent compared to last year.

The increase in cargo numbers is a result of increased imports in oilfield equipment and ship spares, while exports in agro-products increased exponentially.

Chile’s LATAM Cargo now provides freighter service between Houston, Miami, and Guyana and has moved 133,000 kilograms of cargo since May 9, 2023.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, said CJIA is poised to achieve unprecedented growth in the coming years.

Minister Edghill reiterated: “The airport is a critical part of Guyana’s economic development and the government is committed to ensuring that it can meet the needs of the country’s growing economy.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Ramesh Ghir, commented that the airport is on track to achieving President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s prediction of one million passengers movement by 2025.

He said that CJIA is actively engaging several legacy and low-cost carriers to provide air services to and from South America, Europe, and the Middle East. This will further boost the airport’s connectivity and make it a more attractive destination for travellers.

The Government of Guyana is currently working to automate the arrival and departure processes by introducing biometric kiosks and electronic gates. This project has commenced and is expected to be completed in early 2024.