Three Years of Transformation: PPP/C Gov’t making strides on manifesto promises

– Region Three Private Sector Head

It has been three years since the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections which, despite being marred by a political deadlock for five months, saw the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) winning the confidence of the electorate and according to Head of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc), Halim Khan the government has been working tirelessly to incrementally fulfil its manifesto promises in the execution of a transformational agenda that will build a multi-dimensional economy and elevate the country onto a rapid development path and create opportunities for the empowerment of all Guyanese.

According to Khan, within the last three years government’s transformational agenda can be seen in the diversification of the economy and reinvigoration of the health, education, and private sectors and supporting the vulnerable.

These initiatives, Khan noted, are in keeping with its 2020 campaign slogan of “One Country, One People, One Future” and will undoubtedly lead to the realisation of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision of an economically and socially empowered “One Guyana”.

“On this day, Guyanese are further reassured that the government and the party would spare no effort in creating a society that is free, just, prosperous, and competitive on a global scale,” Khan said.

The R3PSInc Head noted that the PPP/C government will continue its efforts to improve the lives of all Guyanese despite having already delivered more than 80 per cent of their manifesto commitments.

Since taking office, Khan said under President Ali’s leadership public servants’ salaries have increased by more than 25 per cent, the VAT on electricity and water has been removed, farmers have received more than $1 billion in fertiliser subsidies, more than $7.5 billion in COVID-19 relief cash grants were distributed and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) have received higher subventions.

“Additionally, 15 per cent of all LCDS (Low-Carbon Development Strategy) profits flowed directly to our Amerindian brothers and sisters in recent years. Government have given $4.6 billion in direct transfers to Amerindian hinterland and river villages this year alone,” Khan added.