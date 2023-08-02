‘Team Guyana’ pushes nation to new heights in three years

–President Ali underscores; says country now viable, sustainable and competitive

–affirms that immense progress, efforts to unite Guyanese will not slow down

PRESIDENT Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali celebrated three years in office and highlighted the remarkable progress made during his tenure.

President Ali emphasised that the achievements were the result of a collaborative effort by ‘Team Guyana’, with a focus on advancing a rapid pace of development.

During an interview with News Room’s Fareeza Haniff, President Ali spoke passionately about his vision for Guyana’s future, with an emphasis on prosperity for every Guyanese home.

He expressed pride in the significant advancements made across various sectors, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, technological transformation, job creation, housing expansion, and support for vulnerable populations.

One of the key achievements of President Ali’s administration was the positioning of Guyana on the international and regional stage with high esteem. The President reiterated that the party has almost fulfilled its manifesto commitments, making Guyana a viable, sustainable, and competitive nation.

President Ali also shared his aspirations for positioning Guyana as a global leader in critical areas such as food, energy, and climate. He stressed the importance of diversifying the economy and investing in research and development, while also promoting a culture of results-oriented governance.

When asked about the challenges faced during his term, President Ali acknowledged the necessity of strong time management and working within the limitations of the country’s human resource pool. He highlighted confronting global challenges like climate change, COVID-19, and security issues while maintaining a focus on positive outcomes.

The President emphasised the importance of centralising the people’s interests in government actions, moving away from a hierarchical approach and adopting a matrix leadership style. He spoke about the need for unity and co-operation among all citizens and leaders to ensure the progress and development of Guyana.

Speaking about the future, President Ali expressed a clear vision for a sustainable, competitive, and advanced Guyana by 2030. He outlined plans for a diverse economic profile, investments in healthcare, infrastructure, and tourism, as well as positioning Guyana as a hub for energy and logistics in the region.

Regarding his recent trip to China, President Ali emphasised the significance of international partnerships and collaboration. He discussed strengthening ties with China, India, and the United States, recognising the need to find common ground and shared responsibility in advancing global peace and development.

In conclusion, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s interview showcased his unwavering commitment to Guyana’s progress and prosperity. With a bold vision for the future, the President and his team are determined to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead, making Guyana a shining example of sustainable growth and development on the global stage.