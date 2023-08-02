Green Energy Initiative: Caiman Industries seeking to establish $10M solar farm

CAIMAN Industries, Environmental, a local firm based in Guyana is seeking to establish a $US10 million solar farm next to the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

According to a project summary submitted to the Environmental protection agency (EPA), the 5.8 megawatt plant will feature several energy storage facilities and two diesel generators.

The project is estimated to cost just under US$10M and take 14 months from land preparation to start up.

An estimated 40 acres next to the Soesdyke Linden highway, some 20 km north of Linden, would be cleared for the farm. Once completed, the farm is estimated to supply anyone within a 10 km radius with electricity.

Eventually, the project will also be able to connect to a power grid when one becomes available in the area.

“The solar farm will be comprised of solar panels, batteries for energy storage, two diesel generators for backup power, a power inverter, and a site control office,” the project summary submitted to the EPA noted.

In the early phases, works will consist of conducting topographical and other land surveys for the purpose of generating the detailed construction plan, roadway design, and facility lay out.

A crew of one to four surveyors should be on hand to conduct the necessary surveys.

Meanwhile a mesh wire fence will be built on the property perimeter along with high bay lighting installed. In addition, an asphalt access roadway will also be installed during this phase. Roadways will be built from the site entrance at the Soesdyke Linden Highway to access the main control building and other plant.

Facilities including the generators, inverter station, and the battery energy storage system will be established.

According to the firm, foundations for the onsite structures will be installed during this phase. The concrete will be mixed and casted, on site, at the individual structure and solar panel array locations.

It is estimated that 10 – 20 employees will work in eight – 10-hour shifts every day except on weekends.

During this phase, all the onsite structures, including the Control Building, Guard Station, back-up generator buildings, inverter shelter, and other facility structures to house the power modules shall be built.

Meanwhile, the solar panel leg mounts will be installed onto the foundations at a later stage.

Other cable laying and electrical work will also be done during this phase.

“Once all construction and installations are completed the equipment will need to undergo some basic manufacturer tests to ensure they function as per design. The facility operators and engineer shall be responsible for the testing. Should any problems arise with the physical structures or components the responsible contractor will be required to return to the site and correct the problem unless it can be addressed by the site engineer or operators,” the project summary submitted to the EPA stated.