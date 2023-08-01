Let us reflect on the deep implications of Emancipation Day

Happy Emancipation Day to the Guyanese people.

August 1 marks the 185th anniversary of the abolition of slavery, one of the world’s most dehumanizing systems of man by man. We observe and celebrate the occasion with all Guyanese, especially those of African descent for whom Emancipation Day holds monumental historic importance.

Today, we call on Guyanese to reflect on the deep implications of Emancipation Day. In particular, we must recognize that emancipation was not granted for enslaved Africans as an act of mercy so that they can enjoy freedom for the first time.

We must recognise that liberty and autonomy were already birth rights of many Africans in Africa, but were taken away from them. We must also recognise that enslaved Africans fought to regain their stolen emancipation over centuries with immeasurable endurance, fortitude, and sacrifice.

The formal abolition of slavery in 1838, therefore, must be properly and justifiably recognised as acknowledging and restoring their lost freedom.

On this Emancipation Day, we in Guyana must recommit to fight to restore the ongoing loss of freedoms in our society —both politically and economically.

We must fight for the total economic emancipation of all Guyanese. By economic emancipation, we mean all Guyanese must have the freedom and opportunity to be and to do all they deem necessary to achieve prosperity and economic security for themselves.

At present, too many are economically oppressed because of poverty and low incomes, inadequate skills and capabilities, high cost of living, unemployment, few opportunities, among other things.

A fully emancipated Guyana would be a country where all citizens can enjoy their full social, economic, and political rights regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, political affiliation, religion, or social status.

A fully emancipated Guyana would be a country that fulfils Article 40 (1) of its own constitution, which states: “Every person in Guyana is entitled to the basic right to a happy, creative and productive life, free from hunger, ignorance, and want.”

Let us continue the struggle to liberate our country from all forms of bondage, deprivation, suppression, and inhumanness. Let us be motivated that, with proper leadership, we can build Guyana into one of the best countries to live in.