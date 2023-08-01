ACDA celebrates 30th Emancipation Festival Today –annual event to reconnect Guyanese to their roots, celebrate culture and tradition

A culmination of food, dance, storytelling and music will be displayed today at the National Park, Georgetown, where the African Cultural Development Association (ACDA) will host its 30th Emancipation Festival.

At a press conference on Monday at the Pegasus Hotel, ACDA official Aisha Haynes disclosed that this year’s event will not only feature traditional activities but new excitements.

“We open at 10 am and you’ll have a lot of different experiences, and have a lot of food. Come out and watch the cook-up competition. We have a lot of activities for the children. We have storytelling, face painting and a bouncy castle. We have three stages, tarmac and centre stage. The centre stage starts at 10 am and runs until five pm. While the tarmac stage starts at two pm.”

This year’s festivities will also feature, Ghanian Afro-beats star, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name “Stonebwoy” and award-winning- reggae family band Morgan Heritage.

Teasing what patrons can expect from their performances Gramps Morgan of the Morgan Heritage Group said he hopes the band’s production at the festival will connect Afro-Guyanese to their ancestorial roots.

“Our song called ‘Africa, Jamica’ was to wake up everyone and make them understand that Africa is calling us and it is changing.”

Popularly known for their conscious lyrics and reggae rhythms, the elder Morgan said that the band’s work is a small example of what can be accomplished by collaborations between Afro musicians from all around the world.

“On our trips going to Africa, we make it our duty to reach out to the local artists. Which is how we met Stonebwoy.”

Also, present and sharing similar sentiments was the Ghanaian musician ‘Stonebwoy’, who similarly expressed the significance of celebrating emancipation alongside the Guyanese populace.

“The uniform of all Africans is our skin colour,” he said.

Both the Morgan brothers and ‘Stonebwoy’ revealed their intentions of returning to Guyana to celebrate similar festivities.

Gramps Morgan added: “It is time black people around the world wake up and feel beautiful. We are beautiful naturally. And even next year if we are not booked, I would like to attend this event.”

Gates will be open from 10am children will be admitted for a fee of $500 while adult tickets cost $1500 before five pm and $2000 after five pm.