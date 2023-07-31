APNU living in a ‘parallel reality’

–Attorney General says, as Norton continues to claim LGEs victory despite overwhelming defeat

IN defiance of official Local Government Elections (LGEs) results, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Leader Aubrey Norton has been accused of living in a “parallel reality” by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C.

In his weekly programme, ‘Issues in the News’ last Tuesday, Nandlall pointed out that despite clear evidence of their defeat in the 2023 LGEs, Norton boldly proclaimed victory at a recent victory rally, sparking disbelief and ridicule.

The victory rally, which took place on Sunday, July 16, near the Stabroek Market, Georgetown, was meant to celebrate what APNU claimed was a victory at the recent Local Government Elections.

However, the Attorney General stressed that the official election results which have been widely accepted both locally and internationally, paint a different picture.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) emerged as the clear winner, securing victory in 67 out of 80 local authority areas contested.

Nandlall highlighted the stark contrast between APNU’s claims and the actual results, stating: “When the country knows otherwise yet at a public meeting, which they were brave enough to televise and stream live on Facebook, the Leader of the Opposition mounts the platform and announces and these are his exact words, ‘The reality of the last local government election is the APNU by itself got more votes than the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).”

Nandlall expressed astonishment at the celebrations and public statements made by APNU leaders, even in the face of irrefutable evidence.

He pointed out that these claims were not confined to private conversations or in the media, but were proudly propagated only on the party’s social media pages.

Nandlall questioned the reasoning behind APNU’s insistence on declaring victory despite the official results.

“I don’t understand how to rationalise these disclosures that are not made at bottom house meetings, you know. These are not hush-hush whispers in a corner. These are public statements that are being televised and are being streamed live and circulated proudly on social media, including Facebook,” he said.

However, the AG pointed out that Norton’s statement flies in the face of official results from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Delving into specific election results, Nandlall challenged APNU’s claims by providing a clear picture of the actual outcome.

“If you go and check the results now you will see that the People’s Progressive Party won 67 out of 80 at local authority areas in which those elections were contested. 67 out of 80 the People’s Progressive Party won. If you calculate that, you will see that over 80% of the elections held in 80 local authority areas, the PPP won,” he said.

The Attorney General questioned the motives behind APNU’s persistence in claiming victory despite the overwhelming defeat.

“That is why I am saying either there is a high level of delusion or people are simply living different alternatives in Guyana different realities. But that is my observation. As you go and verify it for yourself, look at the election results.

“Look at the votes accumulated by the two parties and listen to the statements that are being made by APNU and look at the celebration that they are engaged in, and you come to your conclusion,” Nandlall told his viewers during the programme.

The June 12 LGEs marked a significant milestone in Guyana’s democratic journey. The PPP/C came out of elections as the big winner, since the party won 67 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs), including seven of 10 municipalities, and 906 of the 1,206 local government seats.

The PPP/C won over 83 per cent of the LAAs, 75 per cent of all seats available and more than 70 per cent of all votes cast. The PPP/C not only strengthened its hold on its traditional strongholds, but it has massively made inroads in areas where the People’s National Congress (PNC)-led APNU usually celebrated almost 100 per cent votes in the past.

Recently, outgoing US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch highlighted the successful conduct of the LGEs, which reflects Guyana’s commitment to democratic processes.

The ambassador described the process as “free and fair,” noting: “A Local Government Election which we observed… was widely viewed as free and fair.”

She also recognised the credibility and integrity of the electoral process, acknowledging Guyana’s efforts in upholding democratic principles.