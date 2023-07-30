HOPE GUIDES

Scoreboard

INDIA

+Ishan Kishan c Athanaze b Shepherd 55

Shubman Gill c Joseph b Motie 34

Sanju Samson c King b Cariah 9

Axar Patel c wk Hope b Shepherd 1

*Hardik Pandya c King b Seales 7

Suryakumar Yadav c Athanaze b Motie 24

Ravindra Jadeja c Cariah b Shepherd 10

Shardul Thakur lbw b Joseph 16

Kuldeep Yadav not out 8

Umran Malik c Carty b Joseph 0

Mukesh Kumar c Hetmyer b Motie 6

Extras (lb2, w9) 11

TOTAL (all out, 40.5 overs) 181

Fall of wickets: 1-90 (Shubman Gill, 16.5 overs); 2-95 (Ishan Kishan, 17.3); 3-97 (Axar Patel, 19.2); 4-113 (Hardik Pandya, 23.6); 5-113 (Sanju Samson, 24.1); 6-146 (Ravindra Jadeja, 31.3); 7-148 (Suryakumar Yadav, 32.1); 8-167 (Shardul Thakur, 37.2); 9-167 (Umran Malik, 37.4).

Bowling: Mayers 5-0-18-0 (w2); Seales 6-0-28-1; Joseph 7-0-35-2 (w5); Motie 9.5-0-36-3 (w1); Shepherd 8-1-37-3 (w1); Cariah 5-0-25-1.

WEST INDIES

B King lbw b Shardul Thakur 15

K Mayers c Umran Malik b Shardul Thakur 36

A Athanaze c wk Ishan Kishan b Shardul Thakur 6

*+S Hope not out 63

S Hetmyer b Kuldeep Yadav 9

K Carty not out 48

Extras (w5) 5

TOTAL (4 wkts, 36.4 overs) 182

R Shepherd, Y Cariah, A Joseph, G Motie, J Seales did not bat.

Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Mayers, 8.2 overs); 2-54 (King, 8.4); 3-72 (Athanaze, 12.2); 4-91(Hetmyer, 16.6).

Bowling: Hardik Pandya 6.4-0-38-0 (w1); Mukesh Kumar 3-0-17-0; Umran Malik 3-0-27-0 (w1); Shardul Thakur 8-0-42-3 (w2); Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-30-1 (w1); Ravindra Jadeja 6-0-24-0; Axar Patel 2-1-4-0.

Result: West Indies won by six wickets (80 balls remaining).

Series: Three-match series level 1-1.

Toss: West Indies.

Player-of-the-Match: S. Hope (West Indies).

Hope’s unbeaten 63 guides

Windies to series levelling win

..head to T&T with hopes of winning their first series against India in 17 years

A well crafted unbeaten 63 from Skipper Shai Hope led West Indies to a series-levelling six-wicket win against India in the second ODI yesterday at the Kensington Oval to head to Trinidad for the final game on Emancipation Day, hoping to win their first series against India in 17 years.

The host, who broke the streak of nine ODIs defeat to India, opted to bowl against a team which ‘rested’ premier batters Virat Kholi and Skipper Rohit Sharma and dismissed India inside their allotted 50 overs.

After Ishan Kishan, who hit six fours and a six in his run-a-ball 55 and Shubman Gill, who fell for 34 with five fours, put together 90 for the first wicket nobody else reached 25 as India fell for 181 off 40.5 overs

Gudakesh Motie took 3-36, Romario Shepherd had 3-37 and Alzarri Joseph captured 2-36 for West Indies who replied with 182-4 in 36. 4 overs.

The 29-year-old Hope played a captain’s knock with a well calculated unbeaten 63 from 80 balls with two fours and two sixes and featured in an unbroken 19-run fifth partnership with Keacy Carty, who reached the boundary four times in a 65-ball undefeated 48.

Kyle Mayers blasted four fours and two sixes in a 28-ball 36 but could not convert his good start into a big fifty.

Pacer Shardul Thakur, who took the first three wickets, finished with 3-42.

When West Indies began their chase, Mayers came out with a positive mind-set and got going with three imperious cover driven boundary while pulls for sixes were pugnacious, as the left-hander oozed confidence and dominated the opening stand with Brandon King.

King looked shaky at the start but broke the shackles with a pair of thumping off-side boundaries in an over from Kumar as the 50 was posted in 50 balls.

But Thakur struck twice in the space of a run when he had Mayers caught at short fine-leg off a miscued pull while King was lbw for 15 with three fours.

Hope joined Alick Athanaze at 54-2 in the ninth over but Athanaze (6) tried to hook at a ball high over his head and skied a catch to the keeper as Thakur struck again at 72-3 in the 12th over.

Shimron Hetmyer never suggested permanence and was soon bamboozled by a googly from wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and was bowled for nine in an inauspicious return to ODI cricket for first time in two years. Hetymer’s demise left West Indies on 91-4.

But Hope, who reached his 24th ODI fifty from 70 balls with two fours and a six, and Carty saw their team with sensible batting and good running between the wickets.

Earlier, India slipped to 97-3 after Kishan and Gill had built a solid foundation with positive stroke play.

Guyanese Motie and Shepherd took three wickets in the spare of three overs.

Motie broke the partnership when Gill lofted him to long-on at 90-1 in the 17th over before fellow Berbican Shepherd had Kishan brilliantly caught at point by Athanaze at 95-2 and in his next over had Axar Patel (1) caught behind, playing a loose drive at a ball which left him.

It was soon 113-4 when Sanju Samson (9) fell to Yannic Cariah in overcast conditions.

With rain in the air, Jayden Seales dismissed stand-in Captain Hardik Pandya (7) without addition to score when a short shower sent the players off the slow outfield which took a pounding from heavy overnight and early morning rain.

After a delay of 47 minutes, India resumed on 113-5 in 24.1 overs in hazy sunshine.

Watched by a disappointing crowd for a Saturday and with many India flags evident among their fans, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took the score to 145 before Shepherd struck again.

Jadeja (10) pulled a short ball and was taken on the long-leg boundary before Motie struck in the next over when he had Yadav, who hit three fours in 24, caught at backward point at 148-7.

Thakur and Yadav carried the score to 167-8 before Joseph trapped Thakur (16) LBW when another shower stopped play for 20 minutes.

When play resumed, Joseph removed Umran Malik (0) first ball, at 167-9 before Motie dismissed Mukesh Kumar (6) as India were bowled out.

Hope, who made 43 in the first ODI, was named Man-of-the Match

India is using this series as preparation for the Asia Cup and the World Cup which they will host in October and November.