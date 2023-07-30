CWI mourns the passing of former Test bowler Raphick Jumadeen

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has paid tribute to Raphick Jumadeen, the former West Indies spin bowler who passed away in his homeland Trinidad on Tuesday. He was 75.

As a left-arm spinner, Jumadeen played 12 Test matches between 1972 and 1979 taking 29 wickets. His best figures of 4-72 came against Australia at Sabina Park, Jamaica in 1978.

He was also one of the leading bowlers for Trinidad and Tobago and played 99 first-class matches in which he took 347 wickets at an average of 27.9.

Following retirement from the game, Jumadeen was a coach and selector in Trinidad and was a member of the West Indies senior men’s selection panel.

“Raphick Jumadeen was an outstanding servant of the game and gave his all on and off the field. He was a stand-out performer for Trinidad and Tobago in the Shell Shield and was one of the most successful wicket-takers at the regional level,” CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow said in tribute to the fallen former West Indies bowler.

“He returned to serve West Indies cricket as a senior selector. Raphick made an invaluable contribution to the game as a coach in his country, where he played a hand in the development of many young players. He has left behind a legacy of service, commitment, and giving back to the game he loved. CWI extends our condolences to his wife and other family members, loved ones, and the cricket family in Trinidad and Tobago.”

The West Indies team paid respect to Jumadeen by wearing black armbands during the first match of the CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK against India at Kensington Oval on Thursday. (Sportsmax)