CANU destroys US$2.5M worth of drugs

THE Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday destroyed 1,009 kilogrammes (kg) of local and foreign marijuana with a street value of approximately US$2.5 million (GY$500,000,000).

The exercise occurred at the former Ministry of Housing tarmac on Homestretch Avenue, where Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, witnessed the burning exercise.

The cases for which the narcotics were being kept for evidence have all been concluded in the Magistrates’ court.

The head of CANU, James Singh, said that the quantity of narcotics burnt was just a fraction of the amount of drugs seized for the year 2023.

CANU through the period of January to June, 2023, seized approximately 677.40 kg of narcotics, consisting of 662.40 kg of cannabis, 14.80 kg of cocaine, 10 grammes of hashish and 90 grammes of ecstasy.

The unit also made seizures of four firearms and a total of 1,087 ammunition seizures encompassing a diverse range of types. For the said period, the unit handled a total of 30 cases and secured 27 convictions.

CANU has also placed great emphasis on the areas of demand reduction and institutional strengthening, collaborating with various agencies in this sector, conducting school drug prevention, sensitisations throughout the country, as well as working on other projects that will facilitate the development of treatment and reintegration of recovering substance users.

Great emphasis is also placed on international cooperation, liaising with international and regional organisations, which significantly enhances the country’s ability to combat the pervasive drug situation.

The unit remains committed to ensuring a safer country under the “One Guyana.” initiative.