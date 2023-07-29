Stronger ‘China-Guyana community’ with shared future imminent

–nations’ presidents commit to sharing opportunities, tackling challenges, seeking co-operation, promoting development together

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday vowed to continue working on strengthening relations between Guyana and China to not only benefit their peoples, but also their economies.

President Ali, who is on a one-week visit to China, exchanged similar sentiments with President Xi, and reflected on how Guyana’s international counterpart, China, has played a major role in the country’s socio-economic development.

“China has played an enormous role in the development of our region and the development of Guyana,” the Head of State said, adding that Guyana firmly adheres to the One-China policy.

In a video streamed by China Global Television Network (CGTN), President Ali told President Xi and other foreign dignitaries that Guyana and China have maintained a sound relationship with strong political and mutual trust.

He added that Guyana regards China as a highly reliable partner, and welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Guyana.

China has played an important role in the economic and social development of Guyana and the Caribbean region, in terms of not only sharing its experiences, but also providing valuable assistance to Guyana and regional countries in areas of infrastructure, connectivity, medicine and health.

Voicing his support for a series of major initiatives put forward by President Xi, President Ali said his country hopes to work closer with China to better address global challenges such as energy, climate change, and food security.

According to a report from CGTN, during the meeting, President Xi hailed the enduring bilateral friendship shared by the two countries, stressing that China and Guyana should remain good friends who trust and rely on each other.

He also called on the two sides to share opportunities, tackle challenges, seek cooperation, and promote development together, so as to build a closer China-Guyana community with a shared future.

As two developing countries, China and Guyana should work in the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples, strengthen communications and cooperation, and firmly support each other to achieve the steady and sustained development of the bilateral ties, President Xi said.

He added that the Chinese side is willing to promote the in-depth docking of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Guyana’s Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, and welcomes Guyana’s participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Guyana, and Xi said the two sides should expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of energy, mining, finance, agriculture and fisheries, infrastructure construction, and cultivate new growth areas such as new energy and ‘green’ development.

The Chinese president urged efforts to improve cooperation in people-to-people exchanges, so as to consolidate the foundation of friendship between the two countries.

Noting that China and Guyana share broad common interests and similar positions in international and regional affairs, Xi said China supports Guyana in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs.

China is willing to work with Guyana in practicing genuine multilateralism, safeguarding the common interests of the developing countries, and jointly addressing the challenges of climate change, food security, energy security and other issues, Xi said.

The Chinese President also recalled his visit to the Caribbean region in 2013, saying that China has consistently supported Caribbean countries in their unity, self-reliance, development and prosperity, and is willing to work with the Caribbean side to build a closer China-Caribbean community with a shared future.

Xi hoped that the Guyanese side will continue to play an active role in the development of relations between China and the Caribbean countries.