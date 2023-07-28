It’s Pageant season, so grab your tickets!

The Guyana Princess Pageant returns



AFTER a three-year hiatus brought on by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, back in 2020, the Miss Guyana Princess Pageant is making its triumphant return to the local pageant scene.

According to a press release from the franchise, this year’s pageant promises to be a spectacle of grace, talent, and youthful charm.

It will be the franchise’s fourth edition and will feature eight exceptional delegates, who are all set to captivate hearts and bring magic to the stage.

The release noted that an official launch will be held on August 4th, 2023, at the Theatre Guild Playhouse in Kingston, Goergetown.

“The Miss Guyana Princess Pageant continues its proud tradition of celebrating the beauty and intellect of girls between the ages of 7 and 11 years old,” the release said.

This year’s pageant is themed, “Spirit of the Amazon” and is expected to capsulate the heart of Guyana’s vibrant cultural tapestry with the young delegates depicting elements of the country’s Amazon rainforest.

“The Miss Guyana Princess Pageant 2023 sets out on an exhilarating quest to celebrate the Spirit of the Amazon, where each delegate embodies the grace of the river, the allure of the jungle, and the resilience of its diverse inhabitants.”|

“Prepare to be enthralled as they bring to life the very essence of this ecological paradise!”

The release further noted that the delegates were meticulously selected from a pool of talented and ambitious applicants, all displaying the poise, charm, and confidence that exemplify the true spirit of pageantry.

“Promoting empowerment and fostering self-esteem, the pageant aims to provide a platform where each delegate can shine and feel like the true royalty they are.”

The local franchise not only focuses on beauty and charm but also encourages the development of well-rounded individuals who will contribute positively to society. Throughout the competition, the delegates will engage in various activities that emphasise the importance of education, community involvement, and personal growth.

From talent showcases to interactive sessions with inspiring role models, the pageant experience promises to be both enriching and memorable.

“Families, friends, and the wider community are encouraged to join in the celebration and witness the charm and charisma of these young princesses as they take the stage to make their dreams come true,” the release noted.