Close to 50 Lindeners receive steel, cement subsidies

–Blueberry Hill residents move one step closer to receiving land transport after signing agreements of sale

AS part of the government’s support for homebuilders, close to 50 persons residing in Linden, Region 10 received their steel and cement subsidies on Thursday to commence construction of their homes.

The distribution exercise was held at the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School, during an outreach led by the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Persons constructing homes costing $6 million or less, will be given the steel needed and one sling of cement for construction of foundations. For homebuilders spending $6 million to $25 million, the government will provide two slings of cement.

Several beneficiaries commended the administration’s timely distribution of the vouchers, which will help to fast-track their construction process.

Clorene Bowen speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) expressed, “It has been years since I have received my land. And so, I’m happy today to be given some assistance and be able to start [construction] in the near future. So, I’m happy for the help right now.”

Mother of three, Julissia Whinfield, could not contain her happiness, when she finally received the call to receive her cement and steel voucher.

Whinfield said, “I feel great because it’s a real start for me… Every day, I think about living in my own house… It will be a new environment and a great opportunity for my children to live in their own house.”

Meanwhile, 47-year-old teacher, Pamela Pellew, who resides with her mother, told the DPI she feels extremely independent since the voucher is a stepping stone towards getting her own house.

“As a teacher, I find it difficult to find the money or means to start. I’m very relieved that I can now go ahead and proceed to the bank to get a loan…Teaching or working for so long and still living with my mother at this age is not nice,” Pellew pointed out.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, underscored that the programme has been progressing well, as it continues to cushion infrastructural costs for homebuilders.

The programme, which was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in July 2022, is among many policies implemented by the government to provide support for homebuilders, while improving their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, informal settlers residing at Blueberry Hill (North), Linden, Region 10, signed their Agreement of Sale, on Thursday, also at the outreach at the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School.

Several residents shared their excitement and relief, as they are one step closer to receiving their land transport.

Mark Grenville, whose house was built 35 years ago, said he is grateful and jubilant for the opportunity to receive the agreement.

“I came home and decided that I had to get somewhere for my young family to live… I’m very thankful to the President Ali-led administration and the ministry,” Grenville said.

Even though Grenville had waited a while for the document to be processed, he remained optimistic.

“Today, I can say that patience is a virtue. I’m about to receive my land title. I can rest assured that if I close my eyes tomorrow, my kids wouldn’t have to fight to get this piece of land because it’s in my name,” the elated father shared.

Olive Gillette applauded the government for its intervention. “It’s a long time because since 1992 we got the land here. I feel happy because I’m the owner of the land.”

Michelle Mansfield has been residing in the area for some 22 years.

Mansfield stated that, “I waited a very long time. I was kind of impatient but then, the day has finally come and I’m so happy, whereby sooner I will have my title for the land where I’m residing.”

Minister Rodrigues said that the regularisation of areas where residents can receive their titles is in keeping with ‘Operation Clear-Up.’

The programme which was launched by President, Dr Irfaan Ali seeks to handle unresolved regularisation issues countrywide.