Testing of new DHB Span Nine to commence soon

–works still ahead of schedule

MINISTER of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Wednesday said that works on the replacement of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB)’s Span Nine are almost complete, and testing of the hydraulics and other systems will take place soon, before the reopening of the bridge.

The minister highlighted this during a progress update to the media while standing on the newly replaced span on the bridge.

Edghill said that after the span was put in place, engineers were able to position the cable wheel, which would move the hydraulic cable, along with the cabinet, which contains all controls for the hydraulics of the bridge.

Along with this, he said that workers were also able to put in place the two towers and all other hydraulic and electrical connections in place.



“We are now waiting to put in the two arms that would lift the ramp when the bridge is retracting. Once that is done, we will be able to start testing,” Minister Edghill said.

The testing, he said, will ensure that the bridge is retracting and closing as it should. Given the pace of work, the minister said the project is within schedule, and in some instances ahead of schedule.

Edghill confirmed that they are not going to go beyond the time that has been requested, and will continue work to finish by the specified time on Thursday.

“We said we will finish by Thursday night, midnight, and chances are we will be opening before midnight on Thursday,” he said.

Additionally, he said that if they are to finish before the allotted time, workers will not linger until that time; they will open before.

“If we are ahead of schedule, and everything goes well, we will not twist our fingers and linger here until midnight; we know the importance of this artery and this asset, and we will give people enough notice, so they could start getting ready to use the facility,” Edghill said.

Meanwhile, as the main works are conducted on the span, the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) is using the opportunity to conduct rehabilitation and maintenance works to various other sections of the bridge.

According to General Manager Wayne Watson, they are conducting ‘rebab’ works from Span 10 to 29, Span 30 to 38, and Span 39 to 61.

“I am pleased to report that the works from Span 30 to 38 has been completed about three [15:00hrs] this afternoon; the other works we plan to complete in the other areas we are about 60 per cent. Those are end posts and deck plates,” he said.

These works, he said, are being primarily undertaken by staff of the DHBC.