US SOUTHCOM Commander to discuss defence partnership with Guyana, CARICOM partners

–during visit here amidst ongoing Tradewinds exercise

THE United States (US) Army General, Laura Richardson, commander of the US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), is in Guyana from July 25-27 to meet with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), US Embassy, and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders to discuss the US defence partnership with Guyana and CARICOM partners.

General Richardson is returning to Guyana nearly a year after her first visit to the country in August 2022, and comes as Guyana hosts Exercise Tradewinds, a Caribbean-focused multinational exercise aimed at increasing the region’s security capacity, strengthening partnerships among participating defence and public-security forces, fostering international co-operation, and promoting human rights.

According to a press release from the US Embassy, during her stay, the General is scheduled to meet with Brigadier Omar Khan, GDF Chief of Staff; CARICOM Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett and Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, and will observe Tradewinds events and participate in its closing ceremony.

General Richardson last met with Brigadier Khan in June during the Caribbean Nations Security Conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica, where Caribbean leaders gathered for talks on climate change and cyber defence.

The US and Guyana enjoy a longstanding security partnership marked by strong collaboration between SOUTHCOM and the GDF that is focused on disaster preparedness; humanitarian assistance; maritime security; human rights; professional development; furthering the integration of women in peace, defence, and public-security missions and countering transnational criminal organisations.