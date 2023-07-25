Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance NDC welcomes developmental works along ECD corridor

OWING to the massive developments along the East Coast Demerara (ECD) corridor, residents within the area have welcomed the transformation because it provides myriad opportunities.

Chairman of the Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Jagroop, during an interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Monday, said that he and his colleagues are working hand-in-hand with central government to continue the progress.

With community enhancement being a priority for him, Jagroop said that his NDC and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development are working together in order to have the new Mon Repos Market up and running by October, so vendors could ply their trade in a more favourable environment.

Noting that the Mon Repos Market is one of the biggest in the country, he said that the new structure will be able to house more vendors and provide more amenities to accommodate both the vendors and consumers.

Apart from a food court, the market will have security along with washroom facilities, among other things.

Considering it a step in the right direction for community development, Jagroop said that the upgrades will transform the once deplorable and congested market into a state-of-the-art facility.

The Chairman also remarked that the government is revamping a number of markets in Guyana, which is staying in tune with the commitment to ensure that all Guyanese, regardless of race, religion or gender, have the best quality of life.

Additionally, regarding the recent “Dream Realised” housing drive which saw the allocation of 800 house lots in Good Hope, Lusignan and Two Friends, Jagroop lauded the government for its rapid housing developments along the ECD, especially within the confines of his NDC.

He said: “I am very happy and proud that this PPP/C government is investing heavily in housing,” underscoring that this motivates him, as Chairman, to continue his hard work in order to better the communities.

Highlighting the tremendous investments being pumped into the housing sector, the Chairman emphasised that even though the PPP/C administration is delivering on its manifesto promise of providing affordable housing, with 10,000 house lots being distributed annually, they are still working to make home ownership a reality for all Guyanese.

The East Coast Demerara has witnessed an unprecedented surge in infrastructural development, with significant investments totalling $21 billion over the past three years.

Maintaining that central government cannot smoothly carry out their developmental works without support from the local level, the NDC Chairman, said that he runs on accountability, transparency and unity, and one way of doing this, is to have an open-door policy.

He commented that an example of doing so would be the upcoming Saturday meeting with the residents, to discuss the road expansion works that the government is doing along the ECD corridor.

Jagroop said that he is aiming for co-operation, since an uninformed community will not be co-operative if they are left out of important discussions.