2,000 charges made for traffic offences, 4,000 tickets issued

-so far for 2023; ‘Respect the Road’ campaign launched to promote road safety

ACTING Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, during the launch of a road safety campaign on Monday, said that for 2023, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued in excess of 4,000 traffic tickets and have had more than 2,000 persons charged with traffic offences before the court.



Despite those successes, the Police Commissioner (ag) said there will be greater efforts to improve road safety, as there was a 30 per cent increase in road accidents when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, fatalities increased by 33 per cent when compared to 2022. Guyana has also been ranked at number 63 by the World Health Organization (WHO) in road traffic accidents deaths.

In order to aid in reducing road fatalities, a Road Safety Awareness Campaign, “Respect the Road,” was launched by the GPF in collaboration with the Government of Guyana and Impressions.

Hicken said that through their collaboration with Impressions, they will be able to have road safety signs, which can be understood by nursery school children right up to adulthood.

Reanna Nickram, a representative of Impressions, said that together, the entities have crafted a comprehensive and impactful campaign, for which the core elements comprise a multi-pronged approach designed to engage citizens of all ages and backgrounds.

“Our branded road safety materials…we believe that a powerful visual presence can reinforce the message of road safety through billboards, signs, bumper stickers and other media… we will saturate our streets with reminders to be vigilant, cautious and respectful on the roads,” she said.

Nickram related that the hope is for these visuals to serve as constant reminders of the dangers of using the roadways, urging drivers, pedestrians and passengers to prioritise safety at all times.

Another part of it is their social media campaign, a potent tool for spreading awareness and influencing positive behavior change.

“Our social media campaign will engage citizens through informative content, eye-catching graphics and inspiring stories, encouraging everyone to be active participants in promoting road safety by sharing experiences, tips and best practices, we can build a united front in the fight against road accidents,” Nickram related.

There is also a road safety school campaign, which aims to instill road safety habits from an early age.

“We have designed a designated mascot, Cautious Chris, who will interact with students making learning about road safety fun and memorable. This mascot will visit schools across the country teaching our young generation to be responsible users and ambassadors of safety,” she said.

Another aspect of the campaign is a road safety event, bringing communities together and conducting outreaches and workshops to foster a deeper understanding of road safety principles.

“Our workshops will be tailored for various demographics, drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and passengers. By promoting dialogue and interaction, we can create a sense of ownership and collective responsibility for road safety,” she said.

Nickram said that through this collaborative effort, they are seeking to ignite a profound and long lasting change in road safety behaviour.

Additionally, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, said that the statistics clearly identify which cohort is mostly involved in fatal road accidents.

YOUNG MEN MOST INVOLVED

“Young men between 18 and 42. The days are the weekends from Thursday night to Monday morning,” he said.

Minister Benn said that currently for 2023, there have been 70 deaths due to road accidents and it is unlikely that there will be below 100 deaths for the 2023, as opposed to the previous two years, where there were under 100 fatalities.

The Home Affairs Minister said that aggressive enforcement action is needed.

Gerry Gouveia, National Security Advisor, urged the Commissioner of Police, Hicken, to ensure that they review driving schools and ensure that there is accreditation with approved and accredited driving instructors, who teach according to the Guyana Police Force’s curriculum.

“If driving schools are telling students they will get them driver’s licenses it’s a serious thing. We are putting dangerous people on the roads,” he related.

Speaking on behalf of the Private Sector Commission, Deputy Chairman Rafeek Khan, related that as Guyana builds out its tourism sector, they want to promote Guyana at every level when a tourist comes to Guyana.

“You want them to leave with an impression of courtesy on our roads. We’re building out eco-tourism in all levels,” Khan said.

He said that there needs to be a change in the mindset of Guyanese, knowing that persons are going to be touring Guyana, and need assurance that they are going to be safe on the roads of Guyana.