E-Communications and Transaction Bill laid in the House

MINISTER of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, on Thursday, presented the Electronic Communications and Transactions Bill to the National Assembly.



The aim of this bill is to establish the legal framework for the use and acceptance of electronic records and signatures in government offices and agencies.

According to the bill’s explanatory memorandum, consumers, the business community, and banks are increasingly using computers and other related technologies instead of paper documents.

“Even though the general public is aware of all of these advantages, many members are reluctant to conduct business or conclude any transaction in electronic form due to the lack of an appropriate framework,” the bill outlined.

The bill also aims to enable the conclusion of contracts and the creation of certain rights and obligations through the electronic medium.

The government is currently unable to move fully into e-government services due to the inadequate legal framework and protection and some existing conflicting provisions in various laws.

The presentation of the bill stands as part of the government’s commitment to move the country forward, as there is an intention to implement e-government services.

According to section two of the bill, electronic communication or transactions shall not be denied legal effect, validity, admissibility or enforceability solely on the ground that it is rendered or made available in electronic form.

Earlier this year, Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, S.C., said that the bill will formally introduce e-transactions and e-payments across central government and the state apparatus.

Just one day prior to the Attorney General making that statement, Minister Walrond said that the government was creating an environment for businesses to thrive and as such will provide the legislative framework for this to happen.

She added that the presentation of an electronic transaction bill will bring regulation to online contracts, transactions and digital payments thus giving businesses the confidence to participate in these types of transactions.