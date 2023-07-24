Cuba to help Guyana boost honey production

CUBA is known for its large-scale production of honey and Guyana is looking to leverage the island-nation’s expertise to boost production here.

This was according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during a media engagement following bilateral talks with the Cuban Head of State, Miguel Díaz-Canel, at the recently concluded European Union (EU)-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

“Cuba has also extended support for us in building the honey industry; you know they have tremendous capabilities in the honey industry,” Dr. Ali said.

Meanwhile, President Ali noted that Guyana’s food security efforts have been taking the world by storm, and several international stakeholders have signalled their interest in collaborating.

“Our leadership on food is being recognised and we are looking at ways we can gather and collaborate on the issue of food security,” the Head of State said.

According to a recent article published in the Bee Culture -The Magazine of American Beekeeping, Cuba produced more than 10,500 tonnes of honey in 2021.

Figures provided by the publication stated that there are a total of about 500 organic beekeepers in the country.

Supported by the government, Cuba’s honey-making industry has continued to grow, with record exports of 8,500 tonnes in 2021, mainly destined for markets in Western Europe, Canada, Japan, the Bahamas, and Martinique.

Meanwhile, the global honey market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2 per cent from 2022 to 2030, and expanding Guyana’s honey industry is high on the government’s agricultural development agenda.

In 2022, Guyana produced over 3,700 gallons of honey and the Ministry of Agriculture here has vowed to support bee farmers.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, in a report earlier this year, said that the ministry, through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), has been working to develop the industry, especially in the hinterland communities.

“The GLDA was tasked with developing a comprehensive plan for the industry and has commenced working with new and existing beekeepers so that they can either establish or expand their operations. This will continue in 2023,” Mustapha said.

During the course of 2023, persons from Regions One, Five, Six, and Nine will benefit from additional support to further develop Guyana’s honey industry. This, he added, will enable persons to view bee rearing as an economic activity.

In 2021, the global honey market was said to be valued at US$8.58 billion. With honey being a natural sweetener and an excellent source of numerous nutritional ingredients including vitamins, minerals, calcium, and antioxidants, the global demand for pure and unadulterated honey continues to increase.