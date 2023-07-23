Potaro Strikers close gap at top in Bartica SML

POTARO Strikers registered their third victory in the Bartica FA’s Senior Men’s League (SML) when play continued at the Bartica Community Centre ground last Friday night.

The 3-2 win was inspired by a second-half double from Shamar Stephen, who found the back of the net in the 58th and 74th minutes of play after Rising Stars had held a 2-1 advantage at the half.

Daniel Gardener gave Strikers the lead as early as the fourth minute, but strikes on target by Chad Edwards(26′) and Ashton Dutchin(38′) saw the citadel of Strikers being breached for the first time in this season’s league competition.

The three points have now pushed the unbeaten Strikers to 10 points in second place and two points adrift of leaders and defending champions Rivers View after four matches each. Meanwhile, the Stars were on the receiving end for the second time as they remain on five points from as many games in fourth place.

The other match of the night produced the first taste of success for AK Galaxy, who defeated Mil Ballers 2-1, their third loss in four outings.

Ashberk Hohenkirk opened the scoring for the winners in the 25th minute and 10 minutes later Mario Perreira doubled the lead. Kishan Tobin netted the consolation for Ballers in the 72nd minute.

The three points lifted Galaxy to four points from five games and fifth position, while Ballers, after four outings, remain on three points in seventh place.

The two-round Bartica SML will continue on Monday (24th July) with another two games at the Bartica Community Centre ground. At 7pm, Rising Stars will oppose sixth-placed Wolves United and at 9 pm, it will be second-from-the-bottom Lazio against third-placed Beacons FC.