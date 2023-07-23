New national director of the Miss Global International Pageant – Guyana has big plans in the making

– Promises all-round development, tremendous support for local contestants

In what can only be deemed both a professional and personal endeavour of passion, award-winning makeup artist Reneé Chester has announced that she is the new National Director of the Miss Global International– Guyana (MGI-G) pageant franchise. With this new title under her belt, Reneé has expressed her resounding commitment to transforming the local pageant industry while providing both a memorable and personally transformative experience for Guyana’s future contestants.

In an interview with the Pepperpot Magazine, Reneé shared that she has had a long-standing admiration for pageantry, particularly the Miss Global International Pageant itself, where, in 2010, she was chosen as Guyana’s representative for the international pageant in Jamaica and copped the award for Best Talent. “That experience allowed me to witness firsthand the transformative power of pageants and the positive impact it could make in young women’s lives,” she said. “So that personal experience and witnessing the potential for personal growth and preparedness further fueled my motivation to pursue the Miss Global International Pageant-Guyana franchise.”

Learning from the experiences from her own journey, Reneé identified some areas of improvement she believes need to be made to ensure the contestants have the best support possible in representing Guyana, so her new title will now allow her to ensure those gaps are filled. “I want to create that same life-changing opportunity for other young women in Guyana and provide them with a platform to showcase their talents, amplify their voices, and inspire them to become confident leaders,” she said.

Passion aside, the decision to undertake this new role came after much research, negotiation, completion of legal and administrative procedures, and meticulous planning and preparation, Reneé said. “The process aimed to establish a solid foundation for the pageant’s operations in Guyana while ensuring alignment with the international organisation’s values and reflecting the unique aspirations of both Guyana and the Miss Global International Pageant standard in Jamaica,” she explained.

Plans for Miss Global International 2023

Now that the technical matters are behind her, preparation for this year’s pageant in Jamaica on September 16 is underway. “My primary focus for this year’s International leg of the Miss Global International Pageant is to put Guyana first and showcase the beauty, talent, and rich culture of our country on the international stage. I have several impressive aspects planned to ensure that Guyana leaves a lasting impression at the pageant by showcasing Guyana’s unique identity but also creating an immersive experience for the contestants and audience,” she said.

The theme of the pageant is “Uniting the world through beauty and Tourism” and Reneé plans to leverage that tourism focus to showcase Guyana’s natural wonders. “I aim to use the pageant as a platform to promote tourism in Guyana, showcasing our breathtaking landscapes, eco-tourism opportunities, and unique experiences to an international audience,” she said. To achieve this feat, Reneé will be leaning on the unique talents of some of Guyana’s fashion icons like Quinton Pearson, Keisha Edwards, and Roberto Teekah. “This will not only add to the cultural richness of the pageant but also remind the world of Guyana’s significant presence and contributions on a global scale,” Reneé said.

Reneé is driven by the ambition of consecutively bringing home the crown for Guyana over the next five years while securing nationwide support for every Queen chosen to represent the country. “This support will boost the confidence and morale of the queen during her preparation for the international pageant,” she said. “I also plan to actively collaborate with a wide range of local brands, organisations, and ministries to showcase the unity and diversity of Guyana. This collaboration will highlight the collective effort to promote Guyanese talent and culture.” Reneé also hopes to host a grand coronation event in future years, which will serve as the ultimate celebration of beauty, talent, and Guyanese culture, attracting a wide audience and creating a memorable experience for all involved.

Who is Miss Global International Guyana 2023?

Reneé’s recent acquisition of the franchise meant she had to select a suitable contestant within record time. Having already made that selection, she is confident in her decision. “I had the opportunity to meet her in a professional setting. She was introduced to me by a close friend and fellow businesswoman who recognised her potential. I also had the privilege of working as her makeup artist on several occasions. I had the chance to engage in intense conversations with her. These interactions allowed me to witness her charm, intelligence, and passion for making a difference,” Reneé explained. “Witnessing her humility, dedication and hearing her speak passionately about her goals, aspirations and intentions to bring home the crown, I was convinced that she was the perfect choice to become the Queen of Miss Global International-Guyana. That commitment to making a positive impact and her willingness to embrace the responsibilities of the title was truly inspiring.”

As to the identity of this new Guyanese Queen, Reneé said that it will be revealed publicly in the coming weeks so that the public can celebrate her journey and support her as she embraces the role of an ambassador for Guyana. As a lead-up to the pageant, Reneé and the team will be working closely with the Queen to ensure she has all the tools to represent Guyana. This includes extensive training and preparation from fitness to history lessons, mentorship, elocution and pageant coaching. “MGI-G is committed to providing her with the support and resources she needs to succeed, and we believe she has the potential to make a lasting impact,” the national director said.

Preparing for the crown

Guyana has performed exceptionally well at the MGI pageant, including Reneé’s stint which won her Best Talent. In 2016, Poonam Singh also placed as First Runner Up and brought home six awards. For Reneé, the only way for such good perfoamce to continue is through preparation. “We have developed a comprehensive strategy focused on several key areas: securing all travel and accommodation expenses ahead of time. We have eliminated any worries and distractions for our Queen. She can focus solely on her training, mental preparation, and enhancing her skills to showcase her best self at the international pageant,” she explained. “The production of wardrobe pieces, including the costume, evening gown, swimwear, and talent outfit, is well underway and nearing completion. We are working closely with talented designers and stylists to create unique and stunning pieces that will perfectly reflect Guyana’s culture, elegance, and individuality. Each outfit is carefully crafted to ensure that our Queen stands out and makes a memorable impression during the competition. Our dedicated team of professionals is committed to handling every aspect of her journey, including logistics, scheduling, and coordination. With our advanced level of preparedness, the Queen can have complete trust and confidence in the MGI-G Team.”

A word to the critics

Despite its benefits, pageantry has received its share of public criticisms and concerns ranging from the objectification of women to claims of sexual harassment. Aware of these concerns, Reneé is confident that pageantry still has great relevance today and that it has even evolved to address those concerns by focusing on empowerment, personal growth and even offering winners scholarship opportunities- this evolution, she says, can be seen right here in Guyana as well. But she believes that the internal problems faced in pageants must be addressed at the highest level. “It is crucial for everyone involved to address any inner rivalry or personal issues before entering the world of pageantry. It is important to prioritise a positive and supportive environment that encourages healthy competition and camaraderie among contestants. By fostering an environment of respect and professionalism, pageants can mitigate unnecessary drama and ensure a more positive experience for everyone involved,” she said. “I will always advocate for more focus on our personal growth, advocacy, and making a positive impact, rather than getting caught up in negative rivalries that can undermine the true purpose of pageantry.” She also takes the issue of sexual harassment very seriously and assures that in her position of responsibility, she will prioritise contestants’ safety, well-being, and comfort as part of creating the best possible experience.

National Director and Entrepreneur

While her newest title is one she has not donned before, Reneé is no stranger to the local spotlight. Rated as one of Guyana’s best makeup artists, Reneé has catapulted to the top echelons of the local beauty industry through her commitment to excellence and professionalism. Her work has gained her international recognition, having been awarded the Caribbean Style and Culture 2019 Award of Excellence- Makeup and Aesthetics in Maryland, USA. She also received a 40 under 40 Entrepreneurial Award for Success from Brand Youth Global.

Apart from her accolades, Reneé’s brand BROMELIAD.rnc has grown tremendously over her last 17 years in business. These include hosting two successful iterations of the MUA networking event “Fifty Shades of MUA” and hosting a Master Class with esteemed international makeup guru from Trinidad, Arlene Villarule-Felix. As she progresses, Reneé hopes to see the overall development of the local beauty industry, including regularised pricing practices and other standards that could enhance the overall reputation and credibility of MUAs in Guyana, along with her ultimate hope for makeup artistry to be recognised as an official trade.

Overall, though, Reneé is overflowing with gratitude; to her customers, clients and supporters who have helped shape her business ventures, her family and staff who have shown unwavering support and dedication to her professional endeavours, and- now with pageantry added to her portfolio- to her MGI-G Team, who she credits for helping to make this newest dream of hers a reality. “I want to also express my sincere appreciation to our Queen for saying ‘Yes’ to the crown. Your trust and confidence in me have been an incredible honour and have propelled me to new heights. To all my supporters, whether clients, friends, or well-wishers, your belief in my work has been the foundation of my success. Thank you for your trust, loyalty and encouragement. I am forever grateful for your contributions and look forward to creating more memorable moments in the world of makeup, beauty and business together.”