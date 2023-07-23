LIKE A WILDFLOWER ON THE WAYSIDE II

SONGS gave her comfort and peace, melodious songs that had helped her since childhood and she sang softly to soothe the sadness in her heart.

Aunt Stephanie looked at her and sighed, feeling sorry for the young woman and she expressed her concern, “She’s such ah nice girl. How something like dis coulda happen to her?”

The other vendors shared her sentiments.

“He seemed like ah nice boy, de two ah dem look good togetha but he deceived her.”

“He just play a role tuh win her heart, he is not de right one fuh her.”

Tanya smiled appreciatively, touched by their care and concern, like a real family.

After the morning rush was over, she sat down with one of her books to read.

Lunch hour approached and as the food vendors prepared for the rush, someone shouted, “Police!”

A sudden flurry of movements resulted in the food court empty of young men and one vendor three stalls away unleashed a string of expletives about the police disrupting their businesses.

“Ah wonda is who they looking fuh now,” she fumed.

Two police vehicles sped behind the youths in the community and Tanya shook her head resigningly because it was something common. But when two dark SUVs pulled up a short while later with detectives, she realised something different was happening.

“I wonder…,” she whispered, a little tremor of fear passing through her being, “I hope this has nothing to do with Mark.”

Law enforcement disclosed that a few high-profile robbers had hit businesses in the city with well-executed plans. Investigators were hunting for suspects who had been on the police radar for some time.

The food vendors were shown photographs of the suspects and spoken to in serious tones.

“You are all here from morning every day so it’s possible you could have seen at least one of these men.”

No one did, despite repeated questions, and a young detective who had looked at Tanya for a long moment then said, “The fear in your eyes and your bruised lips tell a story of its own. What happened to you?”

She didn’t answer, and he shook his head slowly, “Let me guess, you walked into a door?”

She smiled wryly and said nothing, but the detective did not miss the flicker of sadness in her eyes. He handed her his card and said, “You know if you don’t speak out, this will continue. Any time you want to talk or need help, call me.”

She smiled just a little with thanks and took the card, looking at it after he had left.

The name on the card was Detective Arvin Samaroo.

“Interesting,” Aunty Theresa said over Tanya’s shoulder.

Tanya sighed and put the card in her apron pocket, a worried look on her face.

Mark did not come home that night nor the other and when she tried calling him, his phone went to voicemail. She could not sleep, her mind troubled over her relationship with him, the constant abuse and now his disturbing secrecy.

“What do I do?” she questioned herself, as she sat at the kitchen table drinking a strong cup of tea.

The phone rang, almost startling her.

It was Mark, wanting to how she was doing and apologising for his absence because he was tied up with important business.

“The police were in the community looking for suspects in some high-profile robberies.”

There was a long pause then he asked, “Did anyone question you?”

“Yes,”

“What did you say?”

“Nothing, I don’t know anything but I’m worried about you.”

“Don’t be,” he assured her, “Talk to you later.”

He ended the call and she sat there, her mind numb. Tears filling her eyes, scared of what could happen to her.

“Who do I ask for help?”

She inhaled deeply to control her emotions and it was then she remembered the detective who had given her his card.

She was uncertain what to do, fearful of Mark’s dark anger and she prayed.

“Please, Lord, help me find a way out of this.”

Two more days passed and Tanya continued her food business, trying to stay calm in her mind, telling herself nothing was wrong.

The detective did not return and Aunt Theresa asked her, “Did you call him?”

“Call who?”

“De detective who gave yuh his card.”

“Oh,” Tanya looked at her, mildly surprised that she had expected her to do so.

She saw the mischievous glint in the older woman’s eyes and said to her with a little serious look, “You know that’s courting trouble.”

“Ah know girlie,” Aunt Theresa continued, “But he’s so good-looking.”

“I didn’t notice,” Tanya said casually.

“Sure, you didn’t,” Aunt Stephanie, who had been listening, teased her.

Later that afternoon as Tanya was closing her business for the day, a team of detectives came back. It seemed as though they were tipped off on something. She glanced at them, saw the young detective, and looked away, hoping he wouldn’t come talk to her. But he did, his approach this time though, different.

“So, how’s business?”

“Good.”

“Is there anything you can now tell me?”

“No,” she answered quietly.

“From intelligence gathered so far,” he told her, “we know someone with ties to the community is planning these heists.”

She said nothing because she honestly knew nothing and he changed the topic, noting her lips had almost healed.

“So, no more domestic incidents?”

“No.”

“That’s good,” he said with a hint of a smile.

“Remember, you can call me any time.”

She nodded and as he left, Aunt Stephanie expressed with a pleasing smile, “Getting more interesting.”

“He’s just doing his job,” Tanya quietly pointed out to her.

Mark came home late that same night, awakening her from bed so she could celebrate with him.

“What are we celebrating?” she asked as he poured two glasses of an expensive wine.

“To my new life,” he cheered and the success of a clever mind.”

She had never seen him so confident and excited about anything but he still refused to confide in her, “I can’t tell you anything just yet,” he told her.

Pulling her closer and kissing her lightly, “Your innocence will be like a shield for me.”

She shook her head, not sure about the new life he was talking about and she told him, “The detectives believe the mastermind of the recent robberies has ties to the community.”

Mark drank another glass of wine and another, then he laughed a little, “They’re just bluffing, they have nothing.”

She did not push for answers knowing it would anger him and he would most likely hit her. He stayed that week and their lives returned to normal, then, one night he got a call and left, giving her no explanation. Three days later, the breaking news was another robbery heist executed in the same style.

Tanya did not go to the food court for a few days after that news, fearful of any questions. But on the third day detectives came to her house and asked her to accompany them to the police station.

“Why?” she asked perplexed.

“We need to ask you about your boyfriend, Mark Jacobs.”

