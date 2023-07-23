Life in Fort Wellington

Simple living in the countryside

THE short 54 miles to Fort Wellington from Georgetown seems to create an almost entirely different world from that of the city. With its empty roads and crisp country air, living in a place like Fort Wellington is truly an amazing experience.

Some may argue that living in the city, with its more active, bustling atmosphere is the way to go. But few have lived in both, and Wilfred Arthur is one such person. And he firmly and adamantly believes not only is the countryside simpler, it is just better. His interest in plants stemmed from his family. “My grandfather used to farm, so I learnt to farm. And I studied agriculture in school. I took it very seriously,” he said.

Having grown up in Hopetown, Wilfred says farming, plant and agriculture are more than a job to him, it is what he loves. He reminisced on how as a young man attending Fort Wellington Community High School, plants were what he spent his time with. “I just like plants, and I always have,” remarked Wilfred.

Evidence of this can be seen all around his home. He has made it somewhat of his mission to beautify his home with an assortment of plants and trees. Although never having studied agriculture professionally, Wilfred knows a lot about plants and their different species. His home is surrounded by many different species of plants. But the focal point of his home is his prized pine trees, which he has grown and hand shaped. He says he will continue to put in hours every day to his plant and farm alike.

He was among the few young people that saw farming and agriculture as a career. And although he would have loved to study his passion further, Wilfred says that times were hard and he had to make a decision. “When I finished school, I wanted to study, but I couldn’t. My parents were poor people and they couldn’t afford to send me to study agriculture or horticulture or anything,” he explained.

After he left high school he moved to the East Bank of Demerara. When he moved, he saw just how different life here was. As Wilfred stated, “I was facing a lot of hardships in Georgetown. Berbice is a humbler place and I find the things tend to be easier and cheaper here. Living in other places, I had to buy this and that. But here, certain things I don’t have to buy. You can go by a neighbour and ask for anything you need or go to the farm or go fishing.”

It was these challenges that forced him to return to Fort Wellington. And in 2001, he settled down with his wife Evelyn. Today they have five children together and Wilfred was finally allowed to return to farming. He and many of his neighbours are also farmers and are making a very happy life doing so.

One of the things that he says that stands out about Fort Wellington is the lack of crime. As Wilfred said, “There is no crime or thieves or anything like that. We just live like family. No one is going to steal your things. If they do, they would most likely take your fruits or cattle.”

When asked about why he loves Fort Wellington and Berbice alike, he says, “Life is just better in the countryside.”