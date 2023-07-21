Contractors given new date to complete Eccles to Diamond four-lane highway

-President Ali warns no excuses, delays will be tolerated

ENGINEERS and contractors who are part of the $13.3 billion Eccles to Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara four-lane highway project, were on Thursday warned that no further delays or excuses will be tolerated.

These warnings were issued by President Dr. Irfaan Ali who led an inspection exercise to several major infrastructure project sites in Regions Three and Four.

He noted that the government had intended for the massive highway to be completed by August, however, contractors have been falling behind.

“Our intention was to have by the end of August this highway completed. We are not tolerating any excuse …both the engineers and the contractors will be held accountable,” President Ali cautioned.

With Guyana heading out of its torrential rainy season and weather conditions improving, President Ali said that contractors should implement multiple shift systems to optimise the good weather.

“I’m looking for lights; we have excellent weather conditions right now. I said this before, we have to make use of weather opportunity days, and works that are behind. I am expecting to see lights out there, I am expecting to see systems in place for at least three-shift systems. This is not only the contractors; this is the engineers that I have a problem with, who are not ensuring the systems are put in place. I spoke about this on many, many occasions,” he added.

Contractors are expected to complete all works by September 10.

“We have enough experience now at hand to know what exactly needs to be done. All of you are working on major projects now, you know exactly what you’re doing when it comes to managing your project within the changes in the weather pattern,” the president said.

He further cautioned that if contractors are unable to deliver within the time frame, penalties will be applied.

“Anything beyond the new dates, liquidated charges will be applied; anything beyond this date is not justifiable,” he said sternly.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had included the four-lane highway from Georgetown to Timehri (CJIA) in its 2020-2025 manifesto under the heading, “Infrastructure Boom: Building for the Future.”

The party gave its commitment that it will revolutionise the outdated infrastructure in Guyana and initiate work on several transformative infrastructural projects, all in order to provide a flourishing economy.

In December 2021, 12 contractors signed contracts for more than $13 billion to construct the Eccles to Great Diamond interlink road, which will link the Eccles to Mandela Avenue four-lane highway.

On its completion, it is expected that more than 22,000 households and the growing volume of commercial users will directly benefit from the new infrastructure.

The Head of State also visited the Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway and the new Demerara River crossing work sites in Region Three where he reiterated to the contractors there that delayed work will not be tolerated.

“Liquidated damages can be applied. There is absolutely no excuse; you have the best weather for construction now,” he reiterated.