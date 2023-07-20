News Archives
Massive infrastructural transformation continues
infrastructure-1

GUYANA’S infrastructural landscape is undergoing massive transformation with the construction of new highways and housing schemes.
Among these projects is the Mandela to Eccles highway seen among the photos from the Office of the President. To complement this major thoroughfare, works are simultaneously being done to develop massive housing schemes and community roads.

Staff Reporter

