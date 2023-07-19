Pollard, Pooran fail in MI New York loss to Bravo’s Super Kings

DALLAS, Texas, (CMC) – Captain Kieron Pollard got a first-ball ‘duck’ while fellow former West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran also failed, as MI New York went down by 17 runs to Dwayne Bravo’s Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket on Monday night.

Chasing 155 at Grand Prairie Stadium, MI New York were restricted to 137 for eight from their 20 overs, with opener Shayan Jahangir top-scoring with 41 from 38 deliveries.

Pollard was hit in front by a Mohammad Mohsin googly in the 14th over while Pooran perished for 19 in the preceding over, run out after finding himself short on a second run.

Earlier, Super Kings rallied to 154 for seven from their 20 overs, led by New Zealand opener Devon Conway’s 74 off 55 deliveries.

The 32-year-old left-hander struck eight fours and a six, putting on 38 for the second wicket with Cody Chetty (12) and a further 54 for the third wicket with South African David Miller (17).

When Conway fell in the 17th, his fellow countryman Mitchell Santner arrived to belt a 13-ball 27 with a four and two sixes, to keep the runs flowing at the back end.

In reply, Jahangir posted 43 for the second wicket with Steven Taylor (15) and 37 for the third wicket with Pooran, to pull the innings around from four for one in the second over.

Pooran’s dismissal proved the turning point, however, as the innings declined swiftly following his departure.

Veteran medium pacer Bravo finished with one for 33 from his four overs.