Troops nail airborne military operations

–as part of Tradewinds 2023 exercise

AIMED at enhancing security and preparing local troops to face various challenges, Tradewinds 2023 has returned with vigorous and detailed training to ensure that Guyana and other Caribbean nations’ security personnel are always “on target.”

Day one of the military exercise, which took place on Monday at Air Station London, Timehri, included a number of airborne military operations, using a C-130 helicopter nicknamed the “Black Hawk,” owing to its extraordinary abilities,

Dozens of security personnel from several countries such as the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana, to name a few, received hands-on training on how to prepare when disaster strikes.

According to Major Kittleson from the United States military, the airborne exercise was aimed at showing how the helicopter can be utilised to maximise its full potential and how soldiers should respond when they’re in compromising situations.

“We’re here supporting the Guyana Defence Force with our logistical support,” he told media personnel.

Among the several diverse and detailed exercises that were taught to soldiers, much emphasis was placed on fast-roping.

While 10-15 feet above the ground, soldiers had to deploy from the helicopter swiftly, using a thick rope in partnership with keen precision.

The objective of this was to demonstrate how to act when air transportation, in this case, the helicopter, cannot land but they need to infiltrate an area.

In addition to this, Kittleson, went on to explain how the helicopter could assist in dire situations.

He said: “So, the way we’re going to use this [the helicopter] during exercise is, we will have a medic onboard, in the rear [so] if there’s a [injury] at any one of the exercise at any point… we will land, our medic will get out and assist in evaluating the [injury] on the ground,” underscoring that this is just a peak of the packed agenda for Tradewinds 2023.

Additionally, a US army captain had related to the media that the exercise will be a learning experience for all security personnel regardless of which nation they are from.

Pointing out that Guyana has unique terrain when compared to countries like the US, the captain also reflected on a few slight differences not only in the training styles, but also on how aircraft are utilised in the nation’s densely populated forests.

According to him: “The biggest thing we learn from our [partnerships], especially in Guyana, is about the terrain and how they employ helicopters in different jungle environments.”

The captain also touched on the preparations leading up to the airborne military operations.

“We have been training for the last 24 hours to make sure that all our partnering nations are prepared to conduct this operation and we’ll be working jointly together,” the captain remarked.

Meanwhile, Kameisha Brown, a member of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, lauded the exercise and the number of opportunities that she has and will receive because of Tradewinds 2023.

Brown who was bubbling with excitement, related: “[I am] very grateful for having the opportunity to come to such a beautiful country.”

The female marine said that the fast roping exercise for her was nerve-wracking at first; however, given the fact that she was able to share the space with fellow security personnel helped to relieve the anxiety.

Brown said that the Bahamas does not do fast-roping and thus, after being trained to do it, she is elated to carry it back home with hopes of contributing to the Bahamas Defence Force.

As a woman in a predominately male populated profession, Brown also related how great she felt being able to aid in breaking that barrier.

Rubinia Joseph of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force was overflowing with happiness and according to her, after fast-roping she felt “pumped up.”

“I just had the best experience of my life, that is fast-roping,” Joseph gleefully remarked.

Noting that Saint Lucia is in a hurricane belt, she said: “Well I’ll be taking back the skills I’ve just learnt [because] as you know St. Lucia is in a hurricane belt and every year we have to go through search and rescue missions and I think that skill [fast roping] is paramount to us,” underscoring that the newly-learnt technique can play a key role in how her country’s Police Force carries out its duties.