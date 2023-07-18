New Amsterdam prison inmates graduate from yoga programme

AS part of International Day of Yoga 2022 and 2023, the High Commission of India and Namaste Yoga Studio in collaboration with the New Amsterdam Prison facilitated a yoga programme for female prisoners.

According to a press release from the Indian High Commission, those sessions were conducted by the founder of Namaste Yoga Studio and Yoga instructor, Agnela Patil.

Since the commencement in June 2022, the third graduation ceremony was held on Friday, July 14, 2023 for inmates on their successful completion of the yoga programme.

During the ceremony, Patil said that she has seen notable changes in inmates; she saw people who are confident, more disciplined and prepared to embrace a positive mindset.

She said: “All the graduands should be proud of themselves that they started and completed a journey that was geared at empowering them to better control themselves mentally and to be physically healthy— which are absolutely necessary for personal growth and to become meaningful contributors to society.”

The High Commission of India and Patil had held the first session with the prison inmates on June 21, 2022.

High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. KJ Srinivasa, had addressed the benefits to one’s mental and physical well-being, and the efforts that are being made to make yoga popular among the prison population.

“Yoga is the art and science of well-being, which is a traditional practice from India. Over the years, efforts have been made to share yoga with people globally, since it is good for not only your mental well-being, but also physical well-being. It helps also in your spiritual upliftment,” he said.

“Yoga is a game changer. Becoming the best version of one self, achieving balance between body and mind, embracing peace and harmony and working together for the better of humanity are among the central themes of yoga. Yoga could also become your game changer once you practise what you have learnt in earnest,” Dr. Srinivasa said.

The High Commission of India and Namaste Yoga Studio have committed to continue to work with the New Amsterdam Prison and other public and private entities of Guyana to promote the holistic art of Yoga.